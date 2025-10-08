Chinese nationals caught trying to illegally enter Korea sought employment
Published: 08 Oct. 2025, 18:14
Eight Chinese nationals who attempted to illegally enter Korea during the Chuseok holidays were found to have approached within 200 meters (220 yards) of the shore before fleeing and being caught off Taean County, South Chungcheong, according to officials on Wednesday.
The group’s small motorboat came within 200 meters of a beach in Geunheung-myeon at around 11:38 p.m. on Sunday before being detected by an Army radar base, according to the South Chungcheong provincial government, the Taean County Office and the Taean Coast Guard.
When the military reported the sighting to the Coast Guard and Navy, the vessel turned west and fled into the Yellow Sea.
The eight suspects, including a 62-year-old individual, were later intercepted at 1:43 a.m. on Monday in waters 22 nautical miles (25 miles) northwest of Gaeui Island.
The Coast Guard and Navy dispatched eight patrol vessels and one aircraft after receiving the radar alert. Following a two-hour chase, the joint forces forced the vessel to stop and apprehended all eight on board.
During the pursuit, one person jumped into the sea wearing a life jacket but was rescued about 20 minutes later. The Coast Guard later towed the vessel to Sinjin Port in Taean.
Authorities issued a Level 2 security alert for the Taean area at 12:42 a.m. on Monday and sent emergency text messages to residents. The alert and accompanying vessel advisory were lifted around 2 a.m. after officials determined the suspects posed no threat of landing.
Investigators said the group departed Weihai, Shandong Province, traveling roughly 350 kilometers (217.5 miles) across the Yellow Sea in a small motorboat to seek illegal employment in Korea.
The 62-year-old individual and two others allegedly bought the boat and recruited five more participants. Seven of the eight had previously been caught in Korea for overstaying their visas and were deported.
The group disguised themselves as recreational fishers, loading four fishing rods, six 30-liter fuel containers, food supplies and bottled water.
The Daejeon District Court's Seosan branch held detention warrant hearings on Wednesday afternoon for all eight suspects on charges of violating the Immigration Control Act.
Once the court issues detention warrants, the Taean Coast Guard plans to continue investigating whether anyone in Korea assisted the group.
“The military and police worked closely together to block the illegal entry attempt and will maintain strict maritime surveillance and swift response measures to ensure public safety and maritime order,” a Coast Guard official said.
In April and May 2020, 21 Chinese nationals who departed from Shandong in small boats were arrested after landing in Taean. They later fled to South Jeolla with help from acquaintances in Korea, but they were all captured within four months.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN JIN-HO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)