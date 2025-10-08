Gyeonggi to launch first climate satellite put in orbit by Korean local gov't
Published: 08 Oct. 2025, 16:24
Gyeonggi will launch its first climate observation satellite, GYEONGGISat-1, next month from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, the provincial government said Wednesday. It will mark the first time a local government in Korea has independently launched a climate satellite.
GYEONGGISat-1 is an optical satellite designed to detect changes in urban areas and ecosystems across Gyeonggi using advanced optical instruments. It will operate for three years in low Earth orbit, collecting high-resolution climate and environmental data from across the province. Although the exact launch date has not been finalized, it is expected to occur around mid-November.
The climate satellite project was initiated by Gyeonggi Gov. Kim Dong-yeon, who announced it as a key policy goal for the second half of his term during a press briefing on Aug. 14 last year.
A basic implementation plan was established in October last year, and a public tender in February and March this year selected Nara Space Technology as the satellite’s private sector developer. Development of the satellite was completed in July, and final flight testing of the payload was conducted in September.
The province also plans to launch its second and third satellites — both designed to observe greenhouse gases — in November next year. These satellites will carry imaging equipment to monitor concentrations of methane and carbon dioxide, with a focus on measuring changes in greenhouse gas emissions.
Each of the satellites is roughly the size of a microwave and weighs less than 50 kilograms (110 pounds). All are designed for a three-year mission.
“Nara Space Technology was chosen to lead the first launch due to its previous experience with optical satellites,” said a Gyeonggi provincial official.
GYEONGGISat-1 will be used to precisely monitor land use across the province; identify methane emission sources and estimate volumes; and track damage from climate-related disasters such as floods, wildfires and landslides.
Gyeonggi plans to collect and analyze data from the satellites through 2029 to monitor major sources of greenhouse gas emissions and use the information to develop scientific climate policies at both the provincial and municipal levels.
Other goals include tracking the impacts of climate change on urban and forest areas, predicting and responding to climate-related disasters and preventing the spread of pests in forests and agricultural zones.
“The climate satellite program will also help strengthen policy measures, boost the local satellite and environmental tech industries, and support international cooperation,” a provincial official said.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHOI MO-RAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
