Man seeking refugee status sentenced to four years for sexual assault
Published: 08 Oct. 2025, 15:39 Updated: 08 Oct. 2025, 15:42
An Indian national seeking refugee status in Korea has been sentenced to four years in prison for sexually assaulting a man he met for the first time.
The Uijeongbu District Court’s Criminal Division sentenced the man to four years in prison on charges of quasi-rape, according to legal sources on Tuesday.
Under Korea’s Criminal Act, quasi-rape refers to engaging in sexual intercourse or committing an indecent act with someone who is unconscious or otherwise incapable of consenting or resisting.
The court said the crime was serious because it occurred right in front of the victim’s home.
“[The defendant] committed the sexual assault right in front of the victim’s residence, which makes the nature of the crime extremely poor,” the court said. “He has denied the charges, shown no remorse, and has not been forgiven by the victim.”
Court records show the suspect met the victim, a man in his 20s, late at night last September in Pocheon, Gyeonggi. The suspect approached the man while he was walking along the street and asked where he was headed, before suggesting they drink beer together. After the two shared drinks, the victim left to go home. The suspect then kissed him. Startled, the victim fell to the ground, and the suspect got on top of him and allegedly committed sexual assault.
During the trial, the suspect denied the charge, arguing that although they had kissed by mutual consent, no further act occurred. However, investigators found the suspect’s DNA on the victim’s underwear, and footage from nearby surveillance cameras supported the victim’s account.
The suspect entered Korea in 2022 on a short-term visa and later applied for refugee status, which allowed him to stay in the country legally until April this year. Under Korean refugee law, applicants are granted a temporary stay while their cases are under review.
Many Indian nationals who seek refugee status in Korea typically cite economic reasons or threats from private individuals.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM CHUL-WOONG [[email protected]]
