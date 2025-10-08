 Military personnel caught leaving classified documents unattended
Military personnel caught leaving classified documents unattended

Published: 08 Oct. 2025, 14:12
Classified documents are seen in this file photo. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Military generals and officers were caught in an internal audit for leaving documents containing classified information related to Korea-U. S. joint exercises unattended on their desks after leaving work.
 
The Defense Ministry’s inspector general conducted a special inspection of discipline and conduct in the armed forces in April, covering the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps headquarters, according to documents submitted by the ministry to Rep. Kang Dae-sik of the People Power Party, a member of the National Assembly’s National Defense Committee.
 

The inspection found 17 individuals had mishandled classified documents or encryption equipment — six from Army Headquarters, three from Navy Headquarters, five from Air Force Headquarters and three from the Marine Corps Command.
 
All were issued official warnings, which are reflected in personnel evaluations and can result in disadvantageous treatment for up to two years.
 
At Army Headquarters, a major general in charge of operations was found to have left a post-drill review document for Freedom Shield — a Korea-U. S. joint exercise designated as Level II classified — on his desk before leaving the office.
 
Another brigadier general left a Level III classified document containing an emergency reinforcement plan for a reconnaissance drone unit on his desk.
 
Military secrets are classified into Level I, II or III depending on the severity of the impact their disclosure could have on national security.
 
Level I classified materials must be stored in dual-lock safes, according to the Defense Security Operations Directive. Level II and III materials must be stored in fire-resistant containers with double locking mechanisms, such as steel cabinets.
 
Officers from the Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps were also issued warnings for mishandling Level II and III classified documents and Level III encryption equipment, including components of the Korean Joint Command and Control System.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
