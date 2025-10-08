Pianist Paik Kun-woo to hold concert for North Gyeongsang wildfire victims
Published: 08 Oct. 2025, 15:37 Updated: 08 Oct. 2025, 17:17
UISEONG, North Gyeongsang — Pianist Paik Kun-woo will perform a concert at Goun Temple in Uiseong, North Gyeongsang to comfort residents affected by one of the worst wildfires in Korean history.
The so-called “monster wildfire” that swept through northern North Gyeongsang, including Uiseong County, in March this year caused damages estimated at 1.8 trillion won ($1.27 billion).
More than 200 days have passed since the fire, but around 4,000 people remain displaced, living in temporary housing.
Goun Temple, a millennium-old Buddhist temple in Uiseong founded in 681 by Uisang during the reign of Silla’s King Sinmun (r. A.D. 681-92), also suffered major damage. Of its 30 buildings, 21 were destroyed. Among those reduced to ashes were Yeonsujeon and Gaunru, both designated as national treasures.
A performance of solace from Paik
The upcoming concert, titled “Sonata for the Soul 2: A Concert of Memory and Consolation,” will be held in front of the main hall at Goun Temple on Saturday at 3 p.m. It is hosted by Uiseong County to mark 200 days since the fire.
Admission is free and open to all, but seating is limited to 500 and may fill up quickly.
Born in Seoul in 1946, Paik is considered one of Korea’s first-generation pianists. He made his debut in 1956 at the age of 10, performing Grieg’s Piano Concerto with the Navy Symphony Orchestra — now the Seoul Philharmonic — under conductor Kim Saeng-ryeo.
He went on to win first place at the Ferruccio Busoni International Piano Competition in 1969 and the Naumburg International Piano Competition in 1971, which led to his debut recital at Alice Tully Hall in New York’s Lincoln Center. He has since enjoyed an international career.
Paik has received major French classical music awards, including the Diapason d'Or, and was named a Chevalier of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French government in 2000.
Program centered on Mozart
Paik will perform a program comprising Mozart compositions intended to offer hope and healing. The set includes “Rondo in A minor, K. 511,” “Piano Sonata No. 16 in C major, K. 545,” “Adagio in C major for Glass Harmonica, K. 356/617a,” “Little Funeral March in C minor, K. 453a” and “Fantasy in C minor, K. 475.”
Following Paik’s performance, soprano Yoo Mi-ja, a professor at the University of Seoul, will perform works including “Ode to Joy.”
Paik also held a memorial concert in Jeju in 2014 for the victims of the Sewol ferry disaster.
“We hope many people will take interest in 'Sonata for the Soul 2,' Paik’s concert, to console the local community through music in the wake of the large wildfire in North Gyeongsang,” an official from Uiseong County said.
BY KIM JUNG-SEOK
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
