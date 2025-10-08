 Police safely escort family attacked by bee swarm to hospital through holiday traffic
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Police safely escort family attacked by bee swarm to hospital through holiday traffic

Published: 08 Oct. 2025, 14:12
Police officers control traffic at a congested area during the Chuseok holidays [GYEONGGI NAMBU PROVINCIAL POLICE AGENCY]

Police officers control traffic at a congested area during the Chuseok holidays [GYEONGGI NAMBU PROVINCIAL POLICE AGENCY]

 
A family stung by a swarm of bees while visiting ancestral graves during the Chuseok holidays managed to reach a hospital safely, thanks to the help of local police who guided them through severe traffic congestion.
 
At around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, a driver urgently signaled to police officers managing traffic at the entrance of a cemetery in Opo-eup, Gwangju, Gyeonggi, according to the Gwangju Police Precinct.
  

Related Article

 
When the officers approached the vehicle, they found a woman in her 70s, her younger brother in his 60s, her daughter in her 30s and her teenage granddaughter, all suffering from swelling and pain on their faces and arms.
 
“We were stung by a swarm of bees while visiting graves, and our whole bodies hurt,” they told police. “We don’t know where the hospital is. Please take us there.”
 
After being stung, the family immediately cut their visit short and attempted to drive to a hospital. However, the cemetery road was a single lane in each direction, and the area was heavily congested with visitors for the Chuseok holiday.
 
Due to the annual traffic at the site, Gwangju police had already deployed five officers to conduct special traffic control during the holidays.
 
Responding to the emergency, officers began escorting the family's vehicle to a hospital. A patrol car activated its sirens and led the way, while visitors moved aside to clear a path.
 
Police also alerted other officers along the route to ensure the vehicle could move without stopping. The family arrived at an emergency room 18 kilometers (11.2 miles) away in just 12 minutes.
 
Upon arrival, police briefed the medical staff on the condition of the patients to ensure they received prompt treatment. The family is now recovering without complications.
 
After receiving care, the family repeatedly expressed their gratitude to the officers, saying, “You’re lifesavers. Thank you so much.”
 
“Under normal traffic conditions, it takes more than 30 minutes to reach the hospital from the cemetery, but the quick cooperation of other drivers made it possible,” said a police officer. “We thank all the citizens who helped.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHOI MO-RAN [[email protected]]
tags Korea Chuseok bee Gwangju police family

More in Social Affairs

Man seeking refugee status sentenced to four years for sexual assault

Pianist Paik Kun-woo to hold concert for North Gyeongsang wildfire victims

String of accidents in Busan over holiday break leaves several dead or injured

Actor Han So-hee states liking Reform Party's leader's Instagram post was a mistake with 'no political intent'

Stalking crimes increase in past 3 years after 2021 enactment of anti-stalking law

Related Stories

Gunshots wake Gwangju residents as stabbed police inspector shoots assailant point-blank

Knife-wielding man shot dead after stabbing police officer in Gwangju

Ten Vietnamese nationals escape from police station in Gwangju

Police called on man 'fiddling' with toy gun ahead of presidential election

Husband confesses to murder of wife, two sons in Gwangmyeong

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)