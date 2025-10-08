Police safely escort family attacked by bee swarm to hospital through holiday traffic
Published: 08 Oct. 2025, 14:12
A family stung by a swarm of bees while visiting ancestral graves during the Chuseok holidays managed to reach a hospital safely, thanks to the help of local police who guided them through severe traffic congestion.
At around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, a driver urgently signaled to police officers managing traffic at the entrance of a cemetery in Opo-eup, Gwangju, Gyeonggi, according to the Gwangju Police Precinct.
When the officers approached the vehicle, they found a woman in her 70s, her younger brother in his 60s, her daughter in her 30s and her teenage granddaughter, all suffering from swelling and pain on their faces and arms.
“We were stung by a swarm of bees while visiting graves, and our whole bodies hurt,” they told police. “We don’t know where the hospital is. Please take us there.”
After being stung, the family immediately cut their visit short and attempted to drive to a hospital. However, the cemetery road was a single lane in each direction, and the area was heavily congested with visitors for the Chuseok holiday.
Due to the annual traffic at the site, Gwangju police had already deployed five officers to conduct special traffic control during the holidays.
Responding to the emergency, officers began escorting the family's vehicle to a hospital. A patrol car activated its sirens and led the way, while visitors moved aside to clear a path.
Police also alerted other officers along the route to ensure the vehicle could move without stopping. The family arrived at an emergency room 18 kilometers (11.2 miles) away in just 12 minutes.
Upon arrival, police briefed the medical staff on the condition of the patients to ensure they received prompt treatment. The family is now recovering without complications.
After receiving care, the family repeatedly expressed their gratitude to the officers, saying, “You’re lifesavers. Thank you so much.”
“Under normal traffic conditions, it takes more than 30 minutes to reach the hospital from the cemetery, but the quick cooperation of other drivers made it possible,” said a police officer. “We thank all the citizens who helped.”
BY CHOI MO-RAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
