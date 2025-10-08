Seoul to mark Hangul Day with quizzes, hands-on programs, citywide fun
Published: 08 Oct. 2025, 20:23
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Seoul city officials announced Wednesday that the commemorative event for the 579th Hangul Day will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in front of the King Sejong statue at Gwanghwamun Square in Jongno District, central Seoul.
This year’s theme is “Hangul, Connecting the World,” highlighting the Korean script not just as a writing system, but also as a tool for global communication. In keeping with this spirit, the city has prepared activities open to both Koreans and foreigners.
Learn and play with King Sejong
One of the main attractions will be a Korean language quiz segment that includes spelling, spacing, consonant puzzles and proverb completion. Hosted on the central stage near the statue of King Sejong, the program will invite passersby to participate either from the audience or onstage. Small prizes will be given to those who answer correctly.
The city has also prepared five hands-on programs related to Hangul to give visitors something to enjoy during the public holiday: a station where people can write their names in Hangul; an activity to craft hats with handwritten messages to King Sejong (1397-1450), who ordered the invention of the Hangul system; a calligraphy station for writing supportive messages to friends or family; a drawing area where participants can create Hangul-inspired art; and a collaborative space for graffiti and art that combines Korean letters and illustrations.
Fun across the city
Other events to mark the occasion are also scheduled. The Sejong Institute will host a cultural and arts event at the Gwanghwamun Square from Oct. 11 to 14. A nationwide book report competition for children is currently accepting entries by mail through Nov. 9.
The Hangul Culture Solidarity will host a citizen event at Olympic Park in Songpa District on Oct. 11, in partnership with a university student group focused on Korean language advocacy. On Oct. 17, an academic forum on foreign text in public language will take place at the Cheongam Hall of the Hankyoreh newspaper building in Mapo District. Ewha Womans University’s Korean Language Institute also hosted Hangul Day-themed lectures last month at the Nasom Asia Youth School.
“This year’s event is designed to celebrate the beauty and excellence of Hangul and promote more thoughtful language use," said Kim Seon-mi, director of public communications at the city government. "We hope it will be a meaningful way for people to end the long holiday and feel pride in our national script.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY MOON HEE-CHUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)