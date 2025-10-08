Wednesday's fortune: Establishing and maintaining one's own boundaries
Published: 08 Oct. 2025, 05:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 North
🔹 Aches and pains are part of aging
🔹 Avoid becoming attached to people
🔹 Reflect deeply on life itself
🔹 Plans may not align with reality
🔹 Quality matters more than quantity
🔹 Use kind and gentle words
🐮 Ox (1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West
🔹 Don’t be swayed by sentiment
🔹 Expect little from others
🔹 Be wary of sudden friendliness
🔹 Don’t let small issues grow large
🔹 Guard against risks in people, money and health
🔹 If you can’t avoid it, learn to enjoy it
🐯 Tiger (1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happy | 🧭 South
🔹 Age is only a number
🔹 Forget time — today is bright
🔹 Awaited news may arrive
🔹 Appreciate the gift of the present
🔹 Happiness fills the air around you
🔹 New visions spark enthusiasm
🐰 Rabbit (1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Grim | 🧭 South
🔹 A parent’s love has no end
🔹 Desire to give, even in small ways
🔹 A spouse proves more supportive than children
🔹 Affection is life’s foundation
🔹 Whether pleasing or not, your partner is best
🔹 Love fills the day with fragrance
🐲 Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 West
🔹 Delegate tasks when possible
🔹 Still, take charge of what is yours
🔹 Outings or appointments may arise
🔹 Expect new meetings or opportunities
🔹 Circumstances may shift suddenly
🔹 Broaden your outlook — look abroad
🐍 Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 Listen closely to your body’s signals
🔹 Family bonds outweigh outsiders
🔹 Old ways may prove best
🔹 Work with people you trust
🔹 Look nearby for solutions
🔹 Nurture relationships carefully
🐎 Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 East
🔹 Any choice may lead to a similar outcome
🔹 Familiar routines bring comfort
🔹 Old friends and traditions endure
🔹 Prioritize tasks carefully
🔹 Avoid solo action — favor teamwork
🔹 Blue tones in clothing bring luck
🐑 Sheep (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 North
🔹 Avoid crowded gatherings
🔹 Money may prove more reliable than people
🔹 Don’t live only kindly — be firm too
🔹 Refrain from new ventures
🔹 Keep a low profile around superiors
🔹 Avoid arguments; patience is best
🐒 Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 South
🔹 Expect hospitality or blessings at the table
🔹 A refreshing and joyful day
🔹 Act promptly on today’s tasks
🔹 Gains outweigh losses
🔹 Stay confident in your ability
🔹 Praise may lift your spirits
🐓 Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 East
🔹 Life itself is a profitable blessing
🔹 Good health anchors success
🔹 Projects gain momentum
🔹 Promising news or proposals may come
🔹 A lucky day to thrive
🔹 Morning proves more favorable
🐕 Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Strong | 💪 Strong | ❤️ United | 🧭 Northwest
🔹 A larger family circle brings strength
🔹 The right person or job appears naturally
🔹 Growth comes through unity and blending
🔹 Companionship multiplies joy
🔹 Everything feels satisfying today
🔹 Relationships strengthen warmly
🐖 Pig (1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
🔹 Be firm — even with your own children
🔹 Avoid meeting or trusting others recklessly
🔹 Steer clear of money dealings
🔹 Health signals call for care
🔹 Afternoon brings better flow than morning
🔹 White tones in clothing are auspicious
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall outlook.
