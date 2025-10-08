Korea set for toughest challenge of year vs. Brazil, with Son Heung-min on verge of history

The Korean men's national football team will be in for their biggest challenge of the year when they host Brazil in a friendly this week, with their longtime captain about to make history in front of fans in Seoul.The ninth match between Korea, world No. 23, and Brazil, world No. 6, will kick off at 8 p.m. on Friday at Seoul World Cup Stadium.Korea has managed just one win in the eight previous meetings while losing seven times, including a 4-1 defeat in the 16th round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The lone win came in March 1999, when the current national team head coach, Hong Myung-bo, was in the starting lineup.Hong finished his illustrious playing career with 136 caps, tied for the most in the men's national team history with former striker Cha Bum-kun and current national team captain Son Heung-min. And Son, 33, will likely get the start on Friday night and get the record all to himself.And Son wouldn't be granted a ceremonious start just for that record. He has been dominating since leaving Tottenham Hotspur to join the Los Angeles Football Club in Major League Soccer in early August, scoring eight goals in his first nine matches, including seven in a four-match span.Son also had a goal in each of Korea's past two friendlies — a 2-0 win over the United States and a 2-2 draw against Mexico in September — to push his total to 53, just five behind Cha for the all-time Korean men's lead.Korea wrapped up their Asian World Cup qualifying campaign in June and then hosted an East Asian tournament in July, meaning they've only played opponents from the same continent for their first seven matches of 2025.Hong's team put on solid performances against the United States and Mexico, a pair of top-20 nations. Brazil, however, will represent a whole new challenge as they will bring a star-studded squad, including Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid, Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United and Son's former teammate at Tottenham Hotspur, Richarlison.The match will be another opportunity for Hong to see how well his back-three system formation can operate against a highly skilled opponent. While Korea relied on a back-four formation during the World Cup qualifiers, the coach has had three center backs flanked by offensive-minded wingbacks in recent matches. Hong has said it is too early to settle on a particular formation for next year's World Cup, but he'd like to have multiple tactical options.Half-Korean midfielder Jens Castrop, a German native who made his Korea debut against the United States, could make his first appearance on Korean soil on Friday. He has been in strong form for his Bundesliga club, Borussia Monchengladbach, and Hong has spoken highly of Castrop's versatility and physical style of play.Before a training session on Tuesday, Castrop said he is ready for Brazil and their stars.“I think I am always mentally prepared for football matches. This is one of the bigger ones, of course, against Brazil. There are so many big names,” he said. “I'm just happy to play football with the team and enjoy the time in Seoul. I think that's the most important part.”Castrop has assumed a more offensive role with his German club lately, but he said he is comfortable playing anywhere.“I am very confident in the midfield, wherever the coach wants me to play and wherever the coach thinks is best,” he said. “I don't really have thoughts about my positions. Just trying to play and get on the pitch.”Yonhap