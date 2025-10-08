 Judge blocks Trump administration effort to change teen pregnancy prevention programs
Judge blocks Trump administration effort to change teen pregnancy prevention programs

Published: 08 Oct. 2025, 12:47
U.S. President Donald Trump holds up an executive order after signing it at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington on Jan. 20. [AP/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump holds up an executive order after signing it at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington on Jan. 20. [AP/YONHAP]

 
A judge Tuesday blocked President Donald Trump's administration from requiring recipients of federal teen pregnancy prevention grants to comply with Trump's orders aimed at curtailing “radical indoctrination” and “gender ideology."
 
The ruling is a victory for three Planned Parenthood affiliates — in California, Iowa and New York — that sued to try to block enforcement of a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services policy document issued in July that they contend contradicts the requirements of the grants as established by Congress.
 

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell, who was appointed to the bench by former President Barack Obama, blasted the administration's policy change in her written ruling, saying it was “motivated solely by political concerns, devoid of any considered process or analysis, and ignorant of the statutory emphasis on evidence-based programming.”
 
The policy requiring changes to the pregnancy prevention program was part of the fallout from a series of executive orders Trump signed starting on his first day back in the White House, aimed at rolling back recognition of LGBTQ+ people and diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.
 
In the policy, the administration objected to teaching that promotes same-sex marriage and that “normalizes, or promotes sexual activity for minors.”
 
The Planned Parenthood affiliates argued that the new directives were at odds with requirements of the program — and that they were so vague it wasn't clear what needed to be done to follow them.
 
Howell agreed.
 
The decision applies not only to the handful of Planned Parenthood groups among the dozens of recipients of the funding, but also to nonprofit groups, city and county health departments, Native American tribes and universities that received grants.
 
DHS, which oversees the program, declined to comment on Tuesday’s ruling. It previously said the guidance for the program “ensures that taxpayer dollars no longer support content that undermines parental rights, promotes radical gender ideology, or exposes children to sexually explicit material under the banner of public health.”
 

AP
tags Donald Trump judge teen pregnancy court ruling

Judge blocks Trump administration effort to change teen pregnancy prevention programs

