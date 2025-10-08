Korea raises travel alert for Ecuador over anti-gov't protests

Korea raised the travel alert for Ecuador on Wednesday, citing growing safety risks from anti-government protests, Seoul's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.The "special alert," which is set to take effect at 3 p.m., covers the entire country except for areas already under existing second-level travel warnings for the Galapagos Islands and level three for the provinces of Guayas, Azuay, Los Rios, Santa Elena, El Oro, Manabi and Esmeraldas, the Foreign Ministry said.The ministry urged Korean nationals to cancel or postpone non-essential travel to the affected regions.The advisory comes as anti-government demonstrations, organized primarily by the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador, have entered their third week.Protesters oppose President Daniel Noboa's move to eliminate fuel subsidies. Earlier this week, Noboa escaped injury after his car was attacked by a crowd throwing rocks.Yonhap