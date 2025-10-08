 Korea raises travel alert for Ecuador over anti-gov't protests
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Korea raises travel alert for Ecuador over anti-gov't protests

Published: 08 Oct. 2025, 17:00
An image distributed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Oct. 8, showing the travel advisory adjustment for some areas in Ecuador [MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS]

An image distributed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Oct. 8, showing the travel advisory adjustment for some areas in Ecuador [MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS]

 
Korea raised the travel alert for Ecuador on Wednesday, citing growing safety risks from anti-government protests, Seoul's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
 
The "special alert," which is set to take effect at 3 p.m., covers the entire country except for areas already under existing second-level travel warnings for the Galapagos Islands and level three for the provinces of Guayas, Azuay, Los Rios, Santa Elena, El Oro, Manabi and Esmeraldas, the Foreign Ministry said.
 

Related Article

 
The ministry urged Korean nationals to cancel or postpone non-essential travel to the affected regions.
 
The advisory comes as anti-government demonstrations, organized primarily by the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador, have entered their third week.
 
Protesters oppose President Daniel Noboa's move to eliminate fuel subsidies. Earlier this week, Noboa escaped injury after his car was attacked by a crowd throwing rocks.

Yonhap
tags Ecuador travel warning

More in World

China says Taiwan president is 'prostituting' himself, after interview lauding Trump

Intl. gold prices exceed $4,000 per troy ounce for the first time, rise expected to continue

Korea urges swift release of activist detained in Israeli seizure of Gaza aid flotilla

Trump, Xi's schedules threaten to dash South Korea's APEC ambitions

Korea raises travel alert for Ecuador over anti-gov't protests

Related Stories

Police say 8 killed and 3 injured at a nightclub in Ecuador as violence surges

Kia opens its first EV experience center in South America

Korean man accused of running porn website extradited from Ecuador

Hope and warning from a 74-year-old albatross

'Skeletally thin': Health authorities warn against 'bone arms' trend circulating online
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)