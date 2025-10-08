Korea urges swift release of activist detained in Israeli seizure of Gaza aid flotilla

The Foreign Ministry said Wednesday it has requested Israel to promptly release a ship carrying a Korean activist that was seized by the Israeli military while approaching Gaza.According to local civic groups and foreign news reports, the Israeli military intercepted a nine- or 11-boat flotilla in the Mediterranean Sea early Wednesday trying to break Israel's naval blockade of Gaza and detained scores of activists aboard, and a Korean national, named Kim Ah-hyun, was one of them.The 145 activists, who were in good health, were being brought to shore in Israel for processing and are expected to be deported soon, they said, citing the Israeli Foreign Ministry."Through our embassy in Israel, we are continuously requesting that our citizen be released as soon as possible following a swift and fair procedure," a Seoul ministry official said.The Seoul government and the embassy in Israel have been monitoring the movements of the ship carrying Kim, while maintaining close communication with the Israeli authorities and urging them to ensure that the citizen is not harmed during Israel's response process, the official added.The flotilla was carrying food and medical aid destined for Gaza hospitals, and the activists on board also included doctors, politicians and three Turkish lawmakers, according to foreign media reports.Yonhap