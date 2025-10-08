Taiwan re-appoints former economy minister as APEC summit representative

Taiwan's presidential office announced on Wednesday that it had appointed, for the second consecutive year, a former economy minister as its envoy to this year's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Korea, one of the few international forums in which both Taiwan and China participate.Lin Hsin-i, also chairman of government-backed investment fund Taiwania Capital, would represent Taiwan at the summit, the presidential office said in a statement.Lin, who also led Taiwan's delegation in 2005 when it was likewise held in Korea, was the most suitable candidate to represent Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, the president's office said.This year's summit could allow a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.At last year's summit in Peru, Lin greeted Xi with a wave, but they did not speak to each other. Lin also met then-U.S. President Joe Biden while in Lima.Chinese-claimed Taiwan participates as "Chinese Taipei" at the APEC forum. It does not send its president to summits, due to the political sensitivities and China's objections, as it views the island as its own territory.The democratically elected government in Taipei rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims, saying only the island's people can decide their future.Reuters