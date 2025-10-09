British investors most active traders of Korean stocks: Data

British investors were the most active traders of Korean stocks this year, data showed Thursday.According to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service, foreigners traded 1,247.7 trillion won ($889 billion) worth of Korean stocks between January and August.By nationality, trading volume was the heaviest among investors from Britain, at 557.4 trillion won, accounting for 44.7 percent of the total.Investors from the Cayman Islands, a well-known tax haven, and Singapore followed, with their trading volume accounting for 14.1 percent and 12.1 percent of the total, respectively, during the cited period.Traders from these three countries accounted for 70 percent of all foreign stock transactions during the cited period, the data showed.Investors from Asian countries, on the other hand, showed little to no activity in the local stock market.Trade volume from Chinese investors accounted for 0.5 percent, while that from Hong Kong and Japan accounted for 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.Investors from the United States held the largest amount of local stocks among all foreigners.The combined value of Korean stocks owned by American investors stood at 367.4 trillion won as of end-August, accounting for 40.6 percent of all Korean equities owned by offshore investors, according to the data.Yonhap