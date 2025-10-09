 Samsung C&T signs MOU with GE-Hitachi JV for SMR projects
Samsung C&T signs MOU with GE-Hitachi JV for SMR projects

Published: 09 Oct. 2025, 12:36
This rendering, provided by Samsung C&T, shows an SMR plant to be built in Ringhals, Sweden, by GE Vernova Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GVH) [SAMSUNG C&T]

Samsung C&T, the construction unit of Samsung Group, said Thursday it has signed an initial agreement with GE Vernova Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GVH) to join their small modular reactor (SMR) projects.
 
Under a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed with the joint venture established by General Electric and Hitachi, Samsung C&T will participate in GVH's global SMR projects, mainly in the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) stages, the company said in a press release.
 

"We expect the combination of Samsung C&T's EPC expertise and GVH's SMR technologies to provide optimal energy solutions for our clients. Through this partnership, we aim to strengthen our presence in global SMR markets," Samsung C&T President Oh Se-chul said in the release.
 
The latest partnership covers SMR projects in Europe, Southeast Asia and the Middle East, the company said.
 
Samsung C&T has already partnered with GVH on SMR projects in Sweden and Estonia while jointly participating in the front-end engineering design (FEED) phase of Romania's SMR project with global partners, such as the U.S.-based NuScale Power.
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Samsung C&T Hitachi GVH SMR

