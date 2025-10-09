Samsung C&T signs MOU with GE-Hitachi JV for SMR projects

Samsung C&T, the construction unit of Samsung Group, said Thursday it has signed an initial agreement with GE Vernova Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GVH) to join their small modular reactor (SMR) projects.Under a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed with the joint venture established by General Electric and Hitachi, Samsung C&T will participate in GVH's global SMR projects, mainly in the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) stages, the company said in a press release."We expect the combination of Samsung C&T's EPC expertise and GVH's SMR technologies to provide optimal energy solutions for our clients. Through this partnership, we aim to strengthen our presence in global SMR markets," Samsung C&T President Oh Se-chul said in the release.The latest partnership covers SMR projects in Europe, Southeast Asia and the Middle East, the company said.Samsung C&T has already partnered with GVH on SMR projects in Sweden and Estonia while jointly participating in the front-end engineering design (FEED) phase of Romania's SMR project with global partners, such as the U.S.-based NuScale Power.Yonhap