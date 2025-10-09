Naver's webtoon arm partners with BOOM! Studios, Disney in North American push

Signing up for death? Half of workplace accident deaths are by subcontracted workers, data finds.

Korea in tight spot as China tightens rare earth export controls ahead of APEC summit

Korean needs sustainable long-term strategy for digital trade: KCCI report

Samsung expected to benefit from OpenAI and AMD's partnership

Related Stories

Turning the chip crisis into an opportunity (KOR)

The disgrace of Apple and Samsung

The disgrace of Apple and Samsung (KOR)

Samsung gears up for new factory construction in Pyeongtaek, aims to lead in HBM4

OpenAI to bring parental controls in ChatGPT after California teen's suicide