Samsung expected to benefit from OpenAI and AMD's partnership
Published: 09 Oct. 2025, 19:51
OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, has signed a large-scale contract with U.S. semiconductor firm Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) to purchase AI accelerators — a move that could reshape the landscape of the AI chip market and bring an unexpected ray of hope to Samsung Electronics.
The news of AMD entering a domain previously dominated by Nvidia and SK hynix is raising expectations that Samsung Electronics, a key supplier of high-bandwidth memory (HBM) to AMD, may emerge as a major beneficiary of the latest chip deal.
OpenAI announced on Monday that it had signed a deal to receive AI accelerators from AMD totaling 6 gigawatts of capacity starting in the second half of next year. The company is expected to receive AMD’s next-generation MI450 AI accelerator equipped with HBM4 — the sixth generation of HBM.
Reuters reported that 6 gigawatts is roughly equivalent to the electricity used by five million American households and nearly three times the output of the Hoover Dam.
To further solidify the partnership, AMD also gave OpenAI the right to purchase 160 million common shares of AMD — approximately 10 percent of its total — at one cent per share, contingent on OpenAI meeting deployment targets and AMD's stock price rising.
“This partnership brings the best of AMD and OpenAI together to create a true win-win, enabling the world’s most ambitious AI buildout and advancing the entire AI ecosystem,” said AMD CEO Lisa Su.
AMD executives estimate more than $100 billion in new revenue over the next four years from OpenAI and other clients, according to Reuters.
OpenAI and AMD's ‘strategic alliance’
Industry insiders are calling the deal more than just a supply agreement, describing it instead as a “strategic alliance.”
OpenAI had previously signed a $100 billion AI server buildout agreement with Nvidia — and its decision to also partner with AMD is seen as a move to diversify its supply chain and reduce dependency on Nvidia.
Nvidia currently controls around 80 percent of the AI chip market, but demand has consistently outpaced supply. For OpenAI, a front-runner in the AI race, relying solely on Nvidia carries risks.
By signing with AMD, OpenAI gains leverage in price negotiations while also securing a more stable chip supply — a strategic choice aimed at hedging against future uncertainty.
Samsung, the ‘hidden beneficiary’
In Korea’s semiconductor sector, many are pointing to Samsung Electronics as the hidden winner in the deal. HBM is a core component that determines the computing power of AI chips.
Until now, SK hynix had effectively dominated the HBM market by supplying fourth-generation HBM3 and fifth-generation HBM3E chips almost exclusively to Nvidia. But that dominance may wane with the rise of HBM4.
Samsung began supplying 12-high HBM3E chips to AMD in the second half of this year and is now aiming to secure orders for HBM4 in the MI450 series.
“A quick look suggests that the main beneficiaries of OpenAI’s AMD order are suppliers tied to HBM and UALink, and the MI450’s HBM4 is mainly supplied by Samsung,” wrote Kuo Ming-chi, a semiconductor analyst at Taiwan’s TF International, on X, formerly Twitter.
Samsung, which has bet heavily on HBM4, may finally recover from recent setbacks if its partnership with AMD proves successful.
While the development could be unwelcome news for SK hynix, analysts say the long-term outlook for the HBM market remains strong. With global tech giants aggressively expanding their AI infrastructure investments, earlier concerns of an “AI bubble” have subsided, and demand for AI chips continues to grow.
Market attention is now focused on Samsung Electronics' third-quarter earnings, scheduled to be released on Tuesday. Many analysts forecast that operating profits will exceed 10 trillion won ($7.05 billion). The company posted 4.68 trillion won in operating profits in the second quarter, a year-on-year decrease of 55.23 percent.
“Samsung’s HBM-related risk has been largely resolved thanks to product certification for its 12-high HBM3E chips for Nvidia,” said Chae Min-sook, a researcher at Korea Investment & Securities. “As HBM revenue increases, the company is expected to gradually narrow the profit margin gap with its competitors.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY YI WOO-LIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)