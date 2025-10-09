A match made in Hallyu: Contemporary and classic combinations of Korean cuisine
Published: 09 Oct. 2025, 07:00
-
- WOO JI-WON
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Like peanut butter and jelly in the United States, Korea has its own food pairings that just work, bringing out the best in each other.
Some are rooted in culinary balance, offering complementary tastes and textures. Others are favored for their nutritional benefits or cultural significance.
While certain combinations have been passed down for generations, others are modern creations popularized through television, film and, most notably, the eating shows popular on social media, mukbang.
In this review of Korea's best food pairings, some may ring a bell, while others will catch you completely off guard. But be warned, you’ll probably get hungry halfway through this list.
Flatfish + fermented kimchi
This pairing recently went viral after Kang Min-kyung, a member of the female duo Davichi, recommended it on her YouTube channel. For sushi lovers, though, this tender bite of gwang-eo (flatfish) paired with crisp fermented kimchi has long been a phenomenal combination.
But here, the unbeatable duo of gim (seaweed) and rice is added. Simply place some rice on the gim, then top it with flatfish and fermented kimchi, together called gwang-eo sogeum gimbap (flatfish and salt on rice and seaweed).
The fermented kimchi is washed before it is served to remove red pepper powder and any heavy seasoning, leaving just the right amount of crunchiness and acidity to enhance the fish instead of overpowering it.
Flatfish fin, known as engawa, is especially satisfying with fermented kimchi. Its chewy, rich texture pairs beautifully with the kimchi’s tang.
Chapagetti + green onion kimchi
Chapagetti is Nongshim's popular instant noodle product, known for its unique black bean-flavored sauce. This savory instant noodle has a loyal fan base, especially among children.
But like all instant noodles, it screams for spicy and crunchy kimchi. For Chapagetti, though, it has a specific match: pa-kimchi, or green onion kimchi. Its tangy and fermented bite complements Chapagetti's rich oil-coated noodles.
Movie fans might also recognize Chapagetti from the film “Parasite” (2019), which popularized another combo, "Chapaguri," with sirloin. Chapaguri — a mix of Chapagetti and the Neoguri spicy seafood ramyeon — first went viral after appearing on the TV show “Dad! Where Are We Going?” (2013-2014). The addition of premium sirloin in the film instantly transformed the humble instant noodle dish into a luxury dish.
Those who have been to internet cafes, or PC bangs, in Korea will recall another beloved combination: "Chagyechi." The name comes from the ingredients used, with "cha" from Chapagetti, the "gye" from gyeran, the Korean word for "egg," and the "chi" from the Korean pronunciation of "cheese." The dish is simple enough to prepare: Just place a slice of cheese and then a fried egg on top of the noodles. Now a staple on PC bang menus, it was first popularized in the mid-2010s as an easy yet delicious recipe shared among students living alone.
Yeopgi Tteokbokki + Kyochon honey combo chicken
This combo has been hugely popular, especially among young people, since the mid-2010s, when mukbang YouTubers began indulging in it. Even after 10 years, it remains a go-to pairing, whether for a picnic by the Han River or a sleepover with friends at home. And it’s worth it every single time.
Delicious on their own, the thin, crispy chicken skin glazed in honey soy sauce, when dipped into Yeopgi Tteokbokki’s thick, spicy sauce, creates a flavor explosion that arguably cannot be matched even at Michelin-starred restaurants. Some people go as far as wrapping a strip of fish cake around the chicken for an extra-delicious bite.
The most classic tteokbokki pairing, however, has to be the trio of tteokbokki, jeon (fritters) and sundae (Korean blood sausage). Easily found together at almost any bunsik (Korean snack) shop, this combination is unrivaled. It would be a shame to miss out on this trio when visiting Korea, especially at traditional markets.
Gomtang + radish kimchi juice
This pairing was already hinted at in “KPop Demon Hunters,” when HUNTR/X is shown eating gomtang (slow-simmered beef bone soup) with radish kimchi on the side. But the real secret to this combo isn’t the radish itself, it’s the juice.
Others prefer dipping the radish kimchi directly into the broth, letting it gradually sharpen the soup. Either way, it’s a classic way to liven up an otherwise gentle soup.
Samgyeopsal + bibimmyeon
One pairing that is hard to dislike and makes people drool at the very thought of it is bibimmyeon (spicy and sweet cold noodles) wrapped in samgyeopsal, or pork belly. Noodles and meat have long been a natural match, as many diners order naengmyeon (cold noodles) or its spicy version at barbecue restaurants to enjoy alongside grilled pork.
Building on that tradition, people at home began recreating the combo by swapping naengmyeon for the more affordable and simpler bibimmyeon, with Paldo’s version being the most popular.
It’s budget-friendly as bibimmyeon can be purchased for around 1,000 won (70 cents) at convenience stores. Woogyeopsal (thinly sliced pork belly) is also often used for the pairing, typically cheaper than thick cuts of samgyeopsal.
Spicy food + steamed egg
Koreans have long had a thing with spicy food, a relationship that traces back to the middle of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), when chili peppers first began to be used in local dishes.
Researcher Ahn Jeong-yoon explains in an essay that fiery spice became especially widespread in the 1950s, as “the stress of the Korean War, hunger and poverty led people to seek out spicy food.” Around that era, popular spicy dishes began to emerge, including Sindang-dong tteokbokki as well as spicy galbijjim (short rib stew) and spicy stir-fried squid, or nakji-bokkeum.
Accompanying these spicy dishes is often a soft, mildly steamed egg. Soothing for the stomach, it’s also said to help ease spiciness, as egg proteins can slightly tone down the effects of capsaicin, the compound that makes chili peppers hot.
Another popular spicy dish commonly served with steamed egg on the side is dakbal (spicy chicken feet) or gopdoritang (spicy chicken and tripe stew).
Yukhoe + thinly sliced beef brisket
At first, the meat-and-meat match might sound odd. But once you try it, the mix of different textures and temperatures is surprisingly addictive.
The combo first made waves when mukbang YouTuber Tzuyang tried it at Baekjae Meat Shop restaurant in Gwangjang Market. It later blew up again when singer Kang Min-kyung recently uploaded a video of herself recreating it at home.
The raw beef tartare is seasoned with soy sauce, sesame oil and sugar, then mixed with egg yolk for a cold, chewy, savory bite. Then, grill some chadolbagi (thinly sliced beef brisket) not too long but just enough to keep the heat. Then wrap the raw beef tartare in a slice of sizzling, lightly grilled brisket, and it will be your new favorite drinking food.
Sweet potato + kimchi
Kimchi goes with just about everything, but sweet potato might be one of the last things that comes to mind. Once you try it, though, it’s a lifetime duo.
Sweet potatoes taste great for the first few bites, but then they can quickly feel too sweet and dry. That’s where kimchi comes in. Place a piece of kimchi on top of your sweet potato, take a big bite and suddenly you can eat double or triple as much.
The funkier and more seasoned the kimchi, the better. While it may not look like the most appealing combo visually, once you taste it, you’ll understand.
Makgeolli + pajeon
Pajeon is a Korean-style pancake made primarily with scallions in a thin flour batter. Panfried until crispy on the outside and soft inside, it often comes with seafood like squid, shrimp or clams.
For many, pajeon instantly calls to mind makgeolli (sweet rice wine). And this has some historical background. In the past, makgeolli was particularly popular among farmers. On rainy days, when farm work paused, people gathered to share simple dishes like pajeon with makgeolli. Over time, it became a ritual.
Also, many call for such a snack when it rains. That is because the sound of raindrops hitting rooftops is said to resemble the sizzle of pajeon frying in a pan. That auditory link makes people crave pajeon when hearing rain sounds. Plus, rainy days are often gloomy and damp. Sharing the hot, crispy treat and a bowl of makgeolli feels cozy, great for lifting the mood.
Ramyeon + gimbap
Anyone who's watched K-content or visited Korea knows that ramyeon and gimbap (seaweed rice rolls) are a classic combo.
Even in “KPop Demon Hunters,” HUNTER/X is seen stuffing down gimbap before slurping instant cup noodles — but only after fending off demons first.
At home, though, instant noodles can get more creative. Break up the noodles, toss in finely chopped kimchi and boil together to create jjageuli, a spicier, saltier version of ramyeon broth. Enjoyed with a spoon, the extra flavor and crunch of kimchi make a good match with the milder flavors of gimbap. Convenience stores make it simple with samgak gimbap, or triangular rice rolls with one simple filling.
Because ramyeon or gimbap alone isn't quite filling and Koreans are used to having rice with soup, this combination just makes sense.
Not recommended!
There are some bad pairings too, combinations so notorious that folklore even warned they could be deadly.
Ganjang gejang (soy-sauced crab) and hongsi (persimmon) make perhaps the most infamous bad match in Korea, with its roots in a Joseon Dynasty folktale.
King Gyeongjong, the 20th ruler of Joseon, was known for being frail and often ill. One theory behind his death claims he ate ganjang gejang and hongsi together, which caused fatal indigestion.
While historical records simply document that his health suddenly deteriorated, this folk tale stuck, cementing crab and persimmon as a forbidden combination.
The danger of this combination, though, is also referenced in old medical texts. In "Donguibogam" (1613), regarded as the classic book on Korean traditional medicine, both are classified as "cold foods" and eating them together is said to cause stomachaches, diarrhea and indigestion.
Putting sweet fruit like pineapple or apple into strongly spicy stews is divisive in Korea. Some say it balances the heat, while others think it ruins the flavor. That’s one reason why fruit is rarely found in spicy Korean dishes. In fact, fruit itself is not a common ingredient in most Korean cooking other than desserts, which is also why pineapple on pizza is so controversial.
Whether historically popular — or ill-advised — or recently viral, these combinations are worth trying — especially if you visit Korea, since many can’t be found elsewhere. And because many can also be recreated at home, they’re perfect to try when you’re in the mood to explore new pairings.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)