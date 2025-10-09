 Blackpink's Jennie launches font to celebrate Hangul Day
Published: 09 Oct. 2025, 12:46
Singer Jennie of girl group Blackpink, left, releases a new font named Zen Serif [ODD ATELIER]

Singer Jennie of girl group Blackpink released a new font to celebrate the annual Hangul Day on Thursday.
 
Dubbed Zen Serif, the new font adds both the traditional style of blackletter-style brushstrokes reinterpreted with a modern twist. The font is available on Instagram's Edits app and users can use the font when creating their videos.
 

"Zen Serif is a font that recreates its beauty by breaking free from the conventional norm," Jennie's agency Odd Atelier, also known as OA Entertainment, said in a press release. "We minimized decorative features but also refrained from a stiff image by adding flexible curves to highlight OA Entertainment's signature artistry."
 
Jennie has been sporting her love for Korea and the Korean culture through diverse activities.
 
In July, she was appointed the honorary ambassador to promote tourism in Seoul this year. Under the slogan “Absolutely in Seoul,” the promotional campaign will comprise two videos and an interview featuring Jennie.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Jennie Odd Atelier Blackpink Hangul Hangul Day

