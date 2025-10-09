TVXQ's U-Know Yunho to release first full-length solo album in November
Published: 09 Oct. 2025, 12:46
- YOON SO-YEON
Signer U-Know Yunho of K-pop duo TVXQ will release his first full-length solo album "I-Know" on Nov. 5, his agency SM Entertainment said Thursday.
The new album will feature two lead tracks, "Body Language" and "Stretch," along with eight B-side tracks of diverse genres that will highlight the singer's matured skills as a musician, according to his agency.
One of the two leads, "Body Language," will be released on Oct. 13 as a teaser to the whole album.
The news six months after the singer, along with his bandmate Max Changmin, renewed their contracts with SM Entertainment, continuing their long relationship with the agency that began in 2003.
TVXQ debuted in 2003 as a quintet and became one of Asia’s biggest boy bands in the 2000s. Three members — Kim Jae-joong, Park Yoo-chun and Kim Jun-su — left the band and agency in 2009, and the band started a new journey with the remaining two members, U-Know Yunho and Max Changmin.
Yunho has been pursuing his acting career in recent years. He recently nabbed a role as Beolgu in Disney+ original "Low Life" and saw positive reviews from critics.
