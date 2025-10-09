YB's Yoon Do-hyun defends QWER's remake of 'Blue Whale' after online criticism
Published: 09 Oct. 2025, 15:07 Updated: 09 Oct. 2025, 17:34
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Singer Yoon Do-hyun of rock band YB defended female rock band QWER's remake of his band's 2011 hit song "Blue Whale," amid public backlash against the quartet's decision to release a remake of the much-loved song.
"I am Yoon Do-hyun," the singer wrote in a comment on QWER's "Blue Whale Official Special Clip," which was uploaded on Monday, through his YouTube channel account.
"To allow a remake of a song is the very expression of trust of an artist," he continued. "This song is a very well-remade song. It is not easy work to convey a message that a song has in the vague demarcations of what's not too similar but not too different at the same time."
He continued that the remake "came out in a satisfactory result," adding, "I hope that there are only blessings in the future path of QWER. I hope you turn all tears, sadness and loneliness into music."
The comment came after the quartet released the remake on Monday as a special single. Despite the quality vocals and instruments, the band faced backlash from the public, especially rock music fans, for remaking one of the most classic songs in Korean pop music history.
In fact, QWER has been the subject of controversy and criticism since day one of debut because the members were not regular K-pop trainees nurtured by agencies, but online streamers who sometimes engaged in content considered lewd or suggestive.
QWER debuted on Oct. 18, 2023 with Chodan, Magenta, Hina and Siyeon, put together by fitness YouTuber Kim Gye-ran. Drummer Chodan, bass guitarist Magenta and guitar player and keyboardist Hina were all well-established on social media platforms, including TikTok, Twitch and YouTube, before joining the group. Siyeon, the group’s main vocalist, built up her music career in Japan. She is known for being the first non-Japanese member of girl group NMB48, a “sister group” to popular Japanese girl group AKB48.
Kim's agency 3Y Corporation said that it filed 115 complaints to the police for malicious comments against QWER and will "show no leniency."
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)