Gyeongju to host music festival to celebrate upcoming APEC summit
Published: 09 Oct. 2025, 14:20
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
A music festival will take place in the North Gyeongsang city of Gyeongju on Friday to celebrate the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit set to take place at the end of the month.
The "2025 APEC Music Festa" will take place at the Gyeongju Civic Stadium on Friday at 6 p.m., featuring 13 K-pop teams including NCT Wish, Billlie, izna, KickFlip, Hearts2Hearts, Uspeer, ONF, Oneus, WEi, H1-KEY and singers Yena, Ha Sung-woon and Jung Dae-hyun.
The festival aims to wish a successful opening of the APEC summit and also spread the diversity of the Korean culture witnessed by the recent surge of K-content and K-culture across the globe, according to the concert organizers.
The stage will be decorated with a mix of tradition, a staple of the city, with modern culture iconic of the K-pop genre. Comedian Lee Su-ji will host the show.
The festivity will also feature hands-on activities for people to get acquainted with the Silla Dynasty (57 B.C.-A.D. 935), as the city served as the capital for the dynasty's millennium.
The festival will be broadcast live through the KBS KPOP channel, and will also be replayed through KBS 2TV and KBS World.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)