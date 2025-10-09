 Gyeongju to host music festival to celebrate upcoming APEC summit
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Music & Performance

print dictionary print

Gyeongju to host music festival to celebrate upcoming APEC summit

Published: 09 Oct. 2025, 14:20
The ″2025 APEC Music Festa″ poster [KBS]

The ″2025 APEC Music Festa″ poster [KBS]

 
A music festival will take place in the North Gyeongsang city of Gyeongju on Friday to celebrate the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit set to take place at the end of the month.
 
The "2025 APEC Music Festa" will take place at the Gyeongju Civic Stadium on Friday at 6 p.m., featuring 13 K-pop teams including NCT Wish, Billlie, izna, KickFlip, Hearts2Hearts, Uspeer, ONF, Oneus, WEi, H1-KEY and singers Yena, Ha Sung-woon and Jung Dae-hyun.
 

Related Article

 
The festival aims to wish a successful opening of the APEC summit and also spread the diversity of the Korean culture witnessed by the recent surge of K-content and K-culture across the globe, according to the concert organizers.
 
The stage will be decorated with a mix of tradition, a staple of the city, with modern culture iconic of the K-pop genre. Comedian Lee Su-ji will host the show.
 
The festivity will also feature hands-on activities for people to get acquainted with the Silla Dynasty (57 B.C.-A.D. 935), as the city served as the capital for the dynasty's millennium.
 
The festival will be broadcast live through the KBS KPOP channel, and will also be replayed through KBS 2TV and KBS World. 

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags K-pop APEC festival music

More in Music & Performance

Gyeongju to host music festival to celebrate upcoming APEC summit

Pianist Paik Kun-woo to hold concert for North Gyeongsang wildfire victims

'I never wanted to leave the band': Former Brown Eyed Soul member Sunghoon speaks out about departure

BTS's RM to curate art exhibition at SFMOMA

'The value of simply loving': Opposites of King Yeongjo, son Sado collide in 'Shadow'

Related Stories

SM Entertainment to host eighth edition of 2022 SMile Music Festival

Red Velvet to perform at Primavera Sound 2023 as only K-pop group

Seocho Music and Art Festival set for this weekend

KCON drops Hong Kong lineup with aespa, Ateez

Summer edition of Music in PyeongChang festival to open on July 26

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)