 Seven foreigners caught illegally filming military facilities this year
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Defense

print dictionary print

Seven foreigners caught illegally filming military facilities this year

Published: 09 Oct. 2025, 09:46
This photograph, provided by Ganghwa County in Incheon, west of Seoul, shows land in the county that had its designation as a military facility protection zone lifted. [GANGHWA COUNTY]

This photograph, provided by Ganghwa County in Incheon, west of Seoul, shows land in the county that had its designation as a military facility protection zone lifted. [GANGHWA COUNTY]

 
Seven foreigners have been caught illegally filming Korea's military facilities so far this year, according to government data Thursday.
 
Four were Chinese nationals and three were Taiwanese, according to National Police Agency data submitted to Rep. Yoo Yong-won of the People Power Party.
 

Related Article

 
In March, two Chinese tourists were apprehended while taking photos of military planes at bases in Suwon, Pyeongtaek and Osan.
 
Then, on May 10, two Taiwanese nationals illegally entered Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek to photograph military aircraft and other equipment. They were later sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for three years.
 
Later the same month, a Taiwanese student was caught filming a National Intelligence Service facility with a mobile phone.
 
In August, police apprehended two Chinese nationals for illegally filming the Navy's Task Fleet Command headquarters at a naval base on the southern island of Jeju. They were found to possess videos taken inside the base.
 

Yonhap
tags illegal filming

More in Defense

Seven foreigners caught illegally filming military facilities this year

Think tank says Korea poses military burden for U.S., but notes its chipmaking, other capabilities

Many South Korean capabilities could contribute to deterring China: Pentagon official

Military personnel caught leaving classified documents unattended

JCS chairman urges vigilance during extended Chuseok holiday in command call with ops personnel

Related Stories

Former K-pop singer sentenced to 18 months in prison for illegal sex tapes

High schooler detained for restroom filming

Taiwanese duo given suspended prison sentences for filming U.S. base

Police open investigation after porn posted in Ulsan university's student group chat

Perv-proof bathroom at historic Seoul palace detects illegal cameras, deters filming
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)