Israeli embassy says it will return Korean citizen detained from Gaza aid flotilla
Published: 09 Oct. 2025, 16:27
Israel will ensure the safety and prompt release of a Korean national detained after Israeli forces seized an aid flotilla approaching the Gaza Strip, the Israeli embassy to Korea said Thursday.
Barak Shine, the Israeli Embassy’s deputy chief of mission, pledged the return during a meeting with Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jin-ah on Thursday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building in central Seoul.
Shine was quoted as vowing to work for the safe and swift release of the Korean national, according to the ministry.
Kim urged Israel’s active cooperation in securing the Korean national's safety and release, and delivered President Lee Jae Myung’s “special concern” on the matter. The ministry also said it relayed the same request to Israeli Ambassador to Korea Rafael Harpaz, who is currently overseas.
"The Korean Embassy in Israel is also in close contact with Israeli authorities and friendly countries to ensure the detainee’s safety and secure their release," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Korean civic groups, including Korea Civil Society in Solidarity with Palestine and Gangjeong Friends, said the vessel was one of 11 boats in an aid flotilla bound for Gaza that was intercepted in international waters by Israeli forces at around 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday. Korean activist Kim Ah-hyun was reportedly on board.
The flotilla was part of what organizers described as a “nonviolent mission for peace in Gaza and Palestine.”
"The vessels and the passengers are transferred to an Israeli port," Israel’s Foreign Ministry said on its X account. "All the passengers are safe and and in good health. The passengers are expected to be deported promptly."
