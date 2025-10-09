North celebrates 80th anniversary of founding with figure skating event in Pyongyang
Published: 09 Oct. 2025, 12:25
Figure skaters from North Korea, China, Russia and Uzbekistan perform during the closing ceremony of the Pyongyang International Figure Skating Festival on Oct. 8, celebrating the Oct. 10, 80th founding anniversary of the ruling Workers Party. [KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY]
North Korea held the “Pyongyang International Figure Skating Festival” on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Pyongyang Ice Rink, the state-run Korean Central News Agency reported Thursday.
The festival featured figure skaters from North Korea, China, Russia and Uzbekistan, according to the ruling Workers’ Party newspaper Rodong Sinmun.
North Korean figure skaters perform during the closing ceremony of the Pyongyang International Figure Skating Festival on Oct. 8, celebrating the Oct. 10 80th founding anniversary of the ruling Workers Party. [KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY]
Figure skaters from North Korea, China, Russia and Uzbekistan perform during the closing ceremony of the Pyongyang International Figure Skating Festival on Oct. 8, celebrating the Oct. 10 80th founding anniversary of the ruling Workers Party. [KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY]
