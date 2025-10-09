Russian, Vietnamese officials arrive in North Korea ahead of ruling party anniversary

High-ranking officials from Russia and Vietnam have arrived in North Korea, ahead of the 80th founding anniversary of the North's ruling Workers' Party, according to foreign media reports Thursday,A Russian delegation led by Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, has arrived in Pyongyang to attend celebrations marking the key party anniversary, Russia's Tass news agency said.In a separate report, the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported that a delegation led by Vietnam's Communist Party chief To Lam had arrived in Pyongyang earlier in the day.Lam's state visit, which marks the first visit to North Korea by Vietnam's top leader since 2007, also comes as the two countries celebrate the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic ties this year, the VNA said.North Korea, which celebrates its party founding anniversary on Oct. 10 each year, is widely expected to stage a large-scale military parade marking the date as early as Thursday, according to sources.Also among foreign dignitaries expected to attend celebratory events this week are Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Laos President Thongloun Sisoulith.Yonhap