Gangneung brings back festivals, sports competitions as city recovers from drought
Published: 09 Oct. 2025, 14:41
GANGNEUNG, Gangwon — The city of Gangneung is bringing back festivals and sports events as its main reservoir rebounds from record lows after months of severe drought.
The water level at Obong Reservoir — Gangneung's primary water source — reached 84 percent on Thursday morning after surpassing 90 percent on Tuesday, according to the city government. Its water level plunged to a record low of 11.5 percent on Sept. 12.
The figure is 110 percent of the average level and up from 82.3 percent a year ago. Heavy rainfall since Oct. 6 in areas including Seongsan, Doma and Wonsan, where the reservoir is located, has significantly raised water levels.
With the drought no longer a threat, the city will proceed with scheduled festivals and amateur sporting events, starting with the Gyeongpo Beach Marathon and the Donefondo in Gangneung Cycling Race (translated) on Oct. 18. A total of 15 sports competitions will be held through the end of the year.
The 25th Korea Paragliding Championship and the Gangneung Citizens’ Sports Festival (both translated) will take place simultaneously on Oct. 25. November will see the Gangneung Mayor’s Taekwondo Championship, Solhyang Gangneung National Little League Baseball Tournament and Saimdang Park Golf Championship (all translated).
In December, the city will host the fifth Nanseolheon National Women’s Go Tournament, President’s Cup Bowling Tournament, Gangneung-Yeongdong Billiards Tournament and Gangwon Senior Bowling Federation President’s Cup (all translated).
The city will also hold the Gangneung Coffee Festival and the Noodle Festival concurrently from Oct. 30 for four days. Both were canceled earlier this year due to prolonged drought conditions.
While festivities resume, the city plans to launch a water conservation campaign and bolster weather monitoring and emergency medical services to ensure water management and public safety.
Obong Reservoir supplies 87 percent of Gangneung’s water. Its storage level dropped to a record low of 11.5 percent on Sept. 12 due to the severe drought, leading to a disaster declaration — the first ever for a natural disaster in the city.
The crisis prompted timed use of water in apartments, as well as the shutdown of water meters, distribution of bottled water and closure of public sports facilities. Authorities even released water from Pyeongchang's Doam Dam into the Namdae Stream in Gangneung — a source that had been sealed off for 24 years due to water quality concerns.
Gangneung launched a set of economic relief measures to support recovery. Small business owners affected by the drought can now apply for emergency disaster loans at a fixed annual interest rate of 2 percent.
The city will offer a 13 percent rebate on Gangneung Pay purchases, up to a monthly limit of 300,000 won ($210), through the end of December. Additionally, the public-private delivery app Ddaenggyeoyo will offer discount coupons and free delivery vouchers for the same duration.
“We will actively implement consumption-boosting policies to revive consumer sentiment and inject new energy into the local economy,” Gangneung Mayor Kim Hong-kyu said.
BY CHOI JONG-KWON [[email protected]]
Korea JoongAng Daily
