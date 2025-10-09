Hangul Day event celebrates creation of Korean alphabet — in pictures

Culture Minister Choi Hwi-young, center, and other dignitaries observe a moment of silence during the “Flower-Laying for King Sejong” ceremony held at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on Oct. 9, Hangul Day. [NEWS1]
A ceremony commemorating the 579th Hangul Day was held Thursday at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in central Seoul.
Hangul Day is a national Korean commemorative day marking the invention and proclamation of Hangul, the Korean alphabet.
The event was attended by some 1,200 participants, including senior government officials, political and religious leaders, foreign diplomats in Korea, representatives from Hangul-related organizations and members of the public.
Attendees reflected on the significance and history of the Korean writing system. In addition to the official ceremony, local governments, Korean diplomatic missions abroad and other organizations hosted their own celebrations, including cultural performances and writing contests.
Children pose for a photo in front of the statue of King Sejong at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul during a flower-laying ceremony on Oct. 9, commemorating the 579th Hangul Day. [NEWS1]
Visitors view exhibits at the Sejong Story exhibition hall in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Oct. 8, the day before Hangul Day. [NEWS1]
A foreign participant holds up a piece of Hangul calligraphy she wrote with a brush during a contest hosted by the Korea Institute of Arts and Culture at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on Oct. 9, Hangul Day. [YONHAP]
Foreign participants display their brush-written Hangul calligraphy during a calligraphy contest at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on Oct. 9, Hangul Day. [YONHAP]
A child uses a brush to write Hangul during a calligraphy contest held at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on Oct. 9, Hangul Day. [YONHAP]
