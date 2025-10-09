 Highways jammed as people return home after Chuseok holiday
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Highways jammed as people return home after Chuseok holiday

Published: 09 Oct. 2025, 16:36
Traffic builds up in the Seoul-bound lanes near the Osan Interchange on the Gyeongbu Expressway in Osan, Gyeonggi on Oct. 9. [YONHAP]

Traffic builds up in the Seoul-bound lanes near the Osan Interchange on the Gyeongbu Expressway in Osan, Gyeonggi on Oct. 9. [YONHAP]

 
Major expressways nationwide were congested on Thursday as people returned home on the final day of the extended Chuseok holiday.
 
This year's weeklong extended holiday runs through Thursday, as Chuseok, which fell on Monday this year, occurred near the same time as two other national holidays — National Foundation Day on Oct. 3 and Hangul Day on Oct. 9, which marks the creation of the Korean alphabet.
 

Related Article

 
As of 9 a.m., the travel time to Seoul was estimated to be 6 hours and 40 minutes from the southeastern city of Busan, 4 hours and 10 minutes from the southwestern city of Gwangju and 3 hours from the eastern coastal city of Gangneung, according to the Korea Expressway Corp (KEC).
 
The KEC said inbound traffic will peak at around 4 to 5 p.m. and begin easing at 10 p.m.
 
A total of 5.13 million vehicles were forecast to move across the country on Thursday, including 400,000 leaving the Seoul metropolitan area for other provinces and 390,000 heading toward Seoul from other regions.

Yonhap
tags Highway traffic Korea Expressway Corp Chuseok

More in Social Affairs

Signing up for death? Half of workplace accident deaths are by subcontracted workers, data finds.

Family of student who was tortured and killed in Cambodia unable to repatriate body

No. of damaged NIRS systems higher than first reported; gov't faces increased criticism

Highways jammed as people return home after Chuseok holiday

Two weeks later, only one fourth of online services back up after Daejon fire

Related Stories

Highways jammed as Chuseok holiday travel begins

Worst traffic of the year Monday as more than 6 million vehicles hit the road for Chuseok

Highways to go toll-free for Chuseok holiday

Chuseok traffic slows expressways to a crawl as millions hit roads for holiday weekend

Heavy traffic reported on final day of Chuseok holiday
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)