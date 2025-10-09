Number of Chinese visitors to Korea rises 16.4% in September

The number of Chinese visitors to Korea rose 16.4 percent in September from a year earlier, government data showed Thursday, with Seoul's visa-free program expected to attract more travelers from China.The number of Chinese visitors, including tourists, came to 525,396 last month, up from 451,496 a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Justice.However, the September figure was lower than the 613,177 recorded in August. One-third of foreign visitors in August were from China, data from the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) showed.The government temporarily allowed Chinese group tourists of three or more people, organized by designated domestic or overseas travel agencies, to enter Korea without a visa for up to 15 days from Sept. 29 through June 30 next year.On Jeju Island, visa-free entry of up to 30 days for both individual and group travelers remains unchanged.Seoul's temporary visa waiver program for Chinese tourists came ahead of China's weeklong National Day holiday from Oct. 17, one of the country's busiest travel periods.The move also followed Beijing's decision last November to grant temporary visa waivers to visitors from South Korea and several other countries through the end of next year.Korean businesses, including hotels, resorts, department stores and duty-free retailers, are stepping up marketing campaigns to attract Chinese customers.Industry officials said it will take time before the number of inbound Chinese tourists rises significantly, as the visa-free program has just begun. But they expect arrivals to increase gradually, noting that the Chinese government views Seoul's visa-free plan positively.Yonhap