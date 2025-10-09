Police investigate woman for DUI after multiple vehicle collisions
Published: 09 Oct. 2025, 09:45
Police booked a woman in her 40s for allegedly causing a traffic accident while driving under the influence.
The Hwaseong Western Police Precinct said on Wednesday it is investigating the suspect on charges including causing injury under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Settlement of Traffic Accidents.
According to police, the suspect was driving her Tivoli SUV in Bongdam-eup, Hwaseong around 10:06 p.m. Tuesday when she rear-ended a Torres vehicle.
Even after the collision, she reportedly drove another kilometer and crashed into two more cars — a Santa Fe and another vehicle — waiting at a red light.
Police said they could not immediately conduct a Breathalyzer test because the suspect had facial injuries, so they drew her blood instead and sent it to the National Forensic Service for analysis.
Officers at the scene said there was a strong smell of alcohol, leading investigators to suspect she was driving drunk.
“We will determine the exact circumstances of the crash based on the forensic blood alcohol test and the driver’s statement,” a police official said.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
