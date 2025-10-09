Chinese nationals caught trying to illegally enter Korea sought employment

'Psychological control' of shaman who killed niece in charcoal ritual revealed

Seoul to mark Hangul Day with quizzes, hands-on programs, citywide fun

Police investigate woman for DUI after multiple vehicle collisions

Chinese tourist faces backlash for allowing child to defecate in public at Jeju natural monument

Related Stories

Drunk driver given seven years for killing two in Gwangju

Car overturns, catches fire in Gyeonggi Sunday night; man suffers serious injury

Chinese consul caught drunk driving, claims diplomatic immunity

Wife gets suspended sentence for ramming another woman’s car after husband gets out

One dead, three injured in wrong-way collision on Gyeongin Expressway