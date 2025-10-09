Signing up for death? Half of workplace accident deaths are by subcontracted workers, data finds.
Published: 09 Oct. 2025, 17:45
One in two workers who died in workplace accidents last year were subcontracted workers — the highest proportion since the Serious Accidents Punishment Act took effect in 2022 and statistics began being recorded. The data underscores the deepening issue of outsourcing dangerous labor.
According to data submitted by the Ministry of Employment and Labor to Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Ju-young of the National Assembly’s Environment and Labor Committee on Thursday, subcontracted workers accounted for 281 out of 589 workplace fatalities subject to investigation in 2024 — 47.7 percent of the total.
These “investigated fatalities” refer to deaths that prompt a government probe due to suspected violations of the Industrial Safety and Health Act by the employer. The category has been tracked since the enforcement of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act in 2022.
While the overall number of workplace fatalities has decreased — from 644 in 2022 to 598 in 2023 and 589 in 2024 — the proportion of subcontracted workers among the deceased has risen. In 2022, 284 subcontracted workers died, accounting for 44.1 percent of investigated fatalities. In 2023, 260 subcontracted workers died, with a share of 43.5 percent. In 2024, that number rose to 281, with subcontracted workers making up 47.7 percent. As of the second quarter of this year, the figure stood at 127 deaths, or 44.3 percent.
By industry, the construction sector was by far the most dangerous for subcontracted workers. Of the 952 subcontracted workers who died from 2022 through the second quarter of 2025, 595 — or 62.5 percent — were employed in construction. Manufacturing accounted for 216 deaths, or 22.7 percent. The transportation, storage and communications sector, and the electricity, gas and water sector, each accounted for 17 deaths, or 1.8 percent.
Most of the deaths were caused by accidents that could have been prevented with basic safety measures. Falls accounted for the highest number, with 401 deaths, or 42.1 percent. This was followed by 121 deaths, or 12.7 percent, from workers being struck by objects, and 94 deaths, or 9.9 percent, from collisions. Other causes included 72 deaths, or 7.6 percent, from fires, explosions or ruptures; 68 deaths, or 7.1 percent, from being caught in machinery; and 58 deaths, or 6.1 percent, from crushing or overturning incidents.
“The system continues to offload risks and costs onto subcontractors, pushing them to the brink of death,” said Rep. Kim. “The government must ensure that its safety measures are being implemented effectively on the ground and work to reform industrial structures so that responsibility cannot be dodged.”
