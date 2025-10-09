 Two apprehended for hiding illegally caught female snow crabs in Pohang
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Two apprehended for hiding illegally caught female snow crabs in Pohang

Published: 09 Oct. 2025, 14:46
Thousands of crabs are seen stored in a home aquarium in Pohang [POHANG COAST GUARD]

Thousands of crabs are seen stored in a home aquarium in Pohang [POHANG COAST GUARD]

 
Two people, including the captain of a fishing vessel, were caught by the Coast Guard after hiding thousands of illegally caught female snow crabs in home aquariums.
 
The Pohang Coast Guard is investigating the suspects, including a man in his 50s, on charges of violating the Fisheries Resources Management Act, according to police reports on Thursday.
 

Related Article

 
On Sunday night at approximately 10:09 p.m., the suspects allegedly loaded 155 female snow crabs onto a truck at a port in Guryongpo-eup, Nam District, Pohang, North Gyeongsang, and transported them to a private residence. Authorities also suspect they had hidden an additional 2,165 female snow crabs in two aquariums at that residence.
 
The Pohang Coast Guard said it had received a tip-off about the transporting of female snow crabs and was patrolling the area when they spotted and stopped the vehicle, leading to the arrest of the suspects. Investigators are now looking into the full details of the case, including whether there were any additional violations.
 
The over 2,000 female snow crabs seized were released back into the sea off the coast of Guryongpo.
 
Under the Fisheries Resources Management Act, the catching, distribution, storage or sale of female snow crabs is punishable by up to two years in prison or a fine of up to 20 million won ($14,100).


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags Korea Pohang crabs Coast Guard crackdown

More in Social Affairs

Signing up for death? Half of workplace accident deaths are by subcontracted workers, data finds.

Family of student who was tortured and killed in Cambodia unable to repatriate body

No. of damaged NIRS systems higher than first reported; gov't faces increased criticism

Highways jammed as people return home after Chuseok holiday

Two weeks later, only one fourth of online services back up after Daejon fire

Related Stories

Authorities continue nighttime search for 12 missing from fishing boat

3 dead after fishing vessel capsizes off Gunsan coast

119 people died or went missing in fishing boat accidents in 2024, highest in decade

Like father, like daughter

International effort saves sailors after sinking off of Jeju Island
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)