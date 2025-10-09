 Two weeks later, only one fourth of online services back up after Daejon fire
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Two weeks later, only one fourth of online services back up after Daejon fire

Published: 09 Oct. 2025, 16:32
Officials mobilized to the fire site at the National Information Resources Service in Daejeon on Oct. 4 work to recover lost data. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Officials mobilized to the fire site at the National Information Resources Service in Daejeon on Oct. 4 work to recover lost data. [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
Two weeks after a fire broke out at a major state data center, just 27.2 percent of the government's online services have been restored, authorities said Thursday.
 
As of 6 a.m., 193 out of a total of 709 online administrative services affected by last month's fire at the National Information Resources Service (NIRS) in the central city of Daejeon had been brought back online, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.
 

Related Article

 
On Thursday, the government finalized the tally of affected services at 709, up from the previously estimated 647, after restoring its internal management system for online government services, known as nTOPS.
 
Among the services restored during the extended Chuseok holiday this week is On-Nara Document 2.0, an electronic document management system that enables public officials to process tasks in real time, including drafting, approval, transmission and archiving of public documents.
 
“The government will work to address the difficulties faced by those on duty and establish a sustainable recovery system through additional manpower support and other measures,” Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung said during a meeting at the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.
 
The fire began when a lithium-ion battery exploded in a server room at the NIRS on Sept. 26 and was completely extinguished the following day, officials said.

Yonhap
tags NIRS Data Restore

More in Social Affairs

Signing up for death? Half of workplace accident deaths are by subcontracted workers, data finds.

Family of student who was tortured and killed in Cambodia unable to repatriate body

No. of damaged NIRS systems higher than first reported; gov't faces increased criticism

Highways jammed as people return home after Chuseok holiday

Two weeks later, only one fourth of online services back up after Daejon fire

Related Stories

Police book four individuals over Daejeon data center fire

164 out of 647 systems back online after last month's data center fire

Daejeon fire reveals weaknesses in disaster preparedness

Systems coming back online as Daejeon fire recovery process continues

Over 55% of top-priority gov't systems brought back online after data center fire
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)