Two weeks later, only one fourth of online services back up after Daejon fire

Two weeks after a fire broke out at a major state data center, just 27.2 percent of the government's online services have been restored, authorities said Thursday.As of 6 a.m., 193 out of a total of 709 online administrative services affected by last month's fire at the National Information Resources Service (NIRS) in the central city of Daejeon had been brought back online, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.On Thursday, the government finalized the tally of affected services at 709, up from the previously estimated 647, after restoring its internal management system for online government services, known as nTOPS.Among the services restored during the extended Chuseok holiday this week is On-Nara Document 2.0, an electronic document management system that enables public officials to process tasks in real time, including drafting, approval, transmission and archiving of public documents.“The government will work to address the difficulties faced by those on duty and establish a sustainable recovery system through additional manpower support and other measures,” Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung said during a meeting at the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.The fire began when a lithium-ion battery exploded in a server room at the NIRS on Sept. 26 and was completely extinguished the following day, officials said.Yonhap