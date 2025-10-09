Holiday’s over …

Housing jitters persist as prices and jeonse climb, and youth joblessness keeps graduates cycling through temp work and exams. Yet politics snaps back to form: The ruling party and opposition trade shots over audits, appointments and floor tactics, not workable fixes. Hearings multiply, statements harden, deliverables vanish. Voters are promised stability for mortgages, rents and entry-level jobs, but no schedule, numbers or road map follows. The center of the debate feels hollow — partisan sparring that fills airtime while daily burdens grow. [PARK YONG-SEOK]