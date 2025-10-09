Thursday's fortune: Stay grounded and practice humility as a virtue
Published: 09 Oct. 2025, 05:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 East
🔹 Silence is golden — words may wound
🔹 All children are equally precious
🔹 Let reason guide, not emotions
🔹 Break away from fixed ideas
🔹 Avoid boasting or arrogance
🔹 Practice humility as a virtue
🐮 Ox (1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 North
🔹 Health is your greatest asset
🔹 Enjoy cheerful spending
🔹 A small matter may bring joy
🔹 Finances will improve steadily
🔹 Gains outweigh losses
🔹 Today, you shine as the main character
🐯 Tiger (1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happy | 🧭 East
🔹 Parental love knows no end
🔹 A spouse proves more reliable than children
🔹 People or things may delight you
🔹 Your partner remains your strongest support
🔹 Married couples may focus on family planning
🔹 Love fills the day with fragrance
🐰 Rabbit (1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 Southwest
🔹 Worries fade, laughter rises
🔹 Knock, and doors will open
🔹 Both spending and gains appear
🔹 Effort never betrays results
🔹 Invest in financial planning
🔹 Good news may arrive
🐲 Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West
🔹 Visit the doctor if unwell
🔹 Aches are natural with age
🔹 Knowledge can burden as well as help
🔹 Ignorance may invite loss — stay informed
🔹 Remain still and cautious today
🔹 Avoid promises and appointments
🐍 Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 North
🔹 News from relatives may arrive
🔹 A good day for new purchases
🔹 Avoid becoming attached to people
🔹 Rely on what’s familiar and steady
🔹 Guard against loss or damage
🔹 Prevent accidents or injuries
🐎 Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 South
🔹 Don’t dwell on discontent — adapt to the times
🔹 Stay youthful and understand the next generation
🔹 Focus on the present, not the past
🔹 Every result has its cause
🔹 Sweet indulgence harms health
🔹 Guard against physical injuries
🐑 Sheep (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happy | 🧭 East
🔹 Today, you are the protagonist
🔹 Life itself is a profitable blessing
🔹 Take pride in years lived
🔹 Life may glow with happiness
🔹 Speak your wish — dreams can come true
🔹 Step forward with confidence
🐒 Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 Age demands dignity in words and actions
🔹 Hobbies are essential with time
🔹 Doing something is better than nothing
🔹 Separate public from private matters
🔹 Read the room carefully
🔹 Music soothes and uplifts
🐓 Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 West
🔹 Seek solutions nearby, not far away
🔹 Blood ties remain strongest
🔹 What’s closest is often overlooked
🔹 Favor teamwork over solo action
🔹 Grow the pie before dividing it
🔹 Listen more than you speak
🐕 Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 North
🔹 Money remains the most reliable safeguard
🔹 Gains outweigh losses
🔹 Finances improve steadily
🔹 People are wealth — build good ties
🔹 Skill is your capital — develop it
🔹 Fortune favors you today
🐖 Pig (1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Strong | 💪 Strong | ❤️ United | 🧭 North
🔹 Family harmony anchors happiness
🔹 Age is life’s medal of honor
🔹 The right tasks or people appear naturally
🔹 Share responsibilities wisely
🔹 Commit fully to group life
🔹 United, you thrive
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall outlook.
