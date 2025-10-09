Thursday's fortune: Stay grounded and practice humility as a virtue

Today's signs point to avoiding conflict and pride and advise one to stay humble and grounded. Your fortune for Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025.💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 East🔹 Silence is golden — words may wound🔹 All children are equally precious🔹 Let reason guide, not emotions🔹 Break away from fixed ideas🔹 Avoid boasting or arrogance🔹 Practice humility as a virtue💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 North🔹 Health is your greatest asset🔹 Enjoy cheerful spending🔹 A small matter may bring joy🔹 Finances will improve steadily🔹 Gains outweigh losses🔹 Today, you shine as the main character💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happy | 🧭 East🔹 Parental love knows no end🔹 A spouse proves more reliable than children🔹 People or things may delight you🔹 Your partner remains your strongest support🔹 Married couples may focus on family planning🔹 Love fills the day with fragrance💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 Southwest🔹 Worries fade, laughter rises🔹 Knock, and doors will open🔹 Both spending and gains appear🔹 Effort never betrays results🔹 Invest in financial planning🔹 Good news may arrive💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West🔹 Visit the doctor if unwell🔹 Aches are natural with age🔹 Knowledge can burden as well as help🔹 Ignorance may invite loss — stay informed🔹 Remain still and cautious today🔹 Avoid promises and appointments💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 North🔹 News from relatives may arrive🔹 A good day for new purchases🔹 Avoid becoming attached to people🔹 Rely on what’s familiar and steady🔹 Guard against loss or damage🔹 Prevent accidents or injuries💰 Average | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 South🔹 Don’t dwell on discontent — adapt to the times🔹 Stay youthful and understand the next generation🔹 Focus on the present, not the past🔹 Every result has its cause🔹 Sweet indulgence harms health🔹 Guard against physical injuries💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happy | 🧭 East🔹 Today, you are the protagonist🔹 Life itself is a profitable blessing🔹 Take pride in years lived🔹 Life may glow with happiness🔹 Speak your wish — dreams can come true🔹 Step forward with confidence💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South🔹 Age demands dignity in words and actions🔹 Hobbies are essential with time🔹 Doing something is better than nothing🔹 Separate public from private matters🔹 Read the room carefully🔹 Music soothes and uplifts💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 West🔹 Seek solutions nearby, not far away🔹 Blood ties remain strongest🔹 What’s closest is often overlooked🔹 Favor teamwork over solo action🔹 Grow the pie before dividing it🔹 Listen more than you speak💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 North🔹 Money remains the most reliable safeguard🔹 Gains outweigh losses🔹 Finances improve steadily🔹 People are wealth — build good ties🔹 Skill is your capital — develop it🔹 Fortune favors you today💰 Strong | 💪 Strong | ❤️ United | 🧭 North🔹 Family harmony anchors happiness🔹 Age is life’s medal of honor🔹 The right tasks or people appear naturally🔹 Share responsibilities wisely🔹 Commit fully to group life🔹 United, you thrive