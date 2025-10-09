Kim Ha-seong not decided on future after successful stint with Braves

After a successful September stint with the Atlanta Braves following a waiver pickup, shortstop Kim Ha-seong said Thursday he has not yet decided on his future.Kim returned home on Thursday after completing his fifth season in MLB. He spent his first four years with the San Diego Padres before signing with the Tampa Bay Rays in February.However, after undergoing shoulder surgery in October last year, Kim didn't make his Rays debut until July 4. Then, after he returned to the field, Kim dealt with calf and back injuries and was limited to only 24 games. He only batted .214/.290/.321 with two homers and five RBIs before the Rays waived him.The Braves, seeking a productive shortstop, snatched him up at the start of September. Kim went on to bat .253/.316/.368 with three homers and 12 RBIs in 24 games for his new team, and put together a season-best 10-game hitting streak while playing his typically strong defense.Kim has an option for next year worth $16 million, but he can decline that to choose free agency. Kim could command more than $16 million in the open market, but the Braves may offer him an extension to keep him around as their everyday shortstop."There's nothing I can do on that front. I need to talk to my agent about that," Kim told reporters at Incheon International Airport about his next destination. "But I really enjoyed my time in Atlanta. I had a good time with Tampa Bay, too, but I had a bit more fun playing baseball in Atlanta."Kim said he felt bad for the Rays as he wasn't able to stay on the field as much as he'd wanted."It's great to be back home. I have to rest up and get ready for the next season," Kim said. "This was a tough year with all the injuries, but I think I handled it pretty well."He recalled it was frustrating not to be able to get into top shape even after an extended rehab from his shoulder surgery, and it wasn't until September that he felt close to 100 percent."I started getting into games on a regular basis in September, and I am looking forward to seeing how the new season will play out," Kim added. "I think I proved at least a little bit in September that I should be ready for next year. I think this offseason will be more important than any others before."Yonhap