Ohtani's postseason hitting struggles continue, Dodgers fall to Phillies in Game 3

Published: 09 Oct. 2025, 15:41
Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani flies out during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during game three of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles California on Oct. 8. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Shohei Ohtani remains mired in a postseason hitting funk, going 0 for 5 for the Los Angeles Dodgers in their 8-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the NL Division Series on Wednesday night.
 
The Dodgers lead the best-of-five series, 2-1, despite Ohtani's lack of offense. He is 1 for 14 with seven strikeouts in the NLDS.
 

“I really don’t want to comment on that because, I mean, he can explode at any time,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “He’s that great of a hitter. But we have pitched him well.”
 
The two-way superstar hasn't looked like the designated hitter who hit 55 home runs and had 146 runs scored — both franchise records — in the regular season. His homers were second in the National League behind Philadelphia's Kyle Schwarber, who had two drives to break out of a slump Wednesday.
 
Ohtani struck out once, grounded out and flied out three times Wednesday. The Phillies' left-handers have stymied him in particular.
 
“His decision-making hasn’t been good,” manager Dave Roberts said.
 
On the mound, Ohtani pitched six strong innings in the Dodgers' Game 1 victory on the road. It was the third-most strikeouts by a Dodger in their postseason pitching debut.
 
Roberts has said Ohtani would start a deciding Game 5 in Philadelphia on Saturday if the series goes the distance.

AP
