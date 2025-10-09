 Even without Son and Bouanga, LAFC extends winning streak
Published: 09 Oct. 2025, 15:41
Los Angeles FC, in black, celebrate during an MLS match against Toronto FC at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Oct. 8. [AP/YONHAP]

Los Angeles FC extended their winning streak in the MLS to six in the absence of regular attacking duo Son Heung-min and Denis Bouanga with a 2-0 victory over Toronto FC on Wednesday. 
 
Jeremy Ebobisse opened the scoring at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California in the 13th minute, snatching the ball from Alonso Coello and driving it all the way to the penalty box to finish the job. Frankie Amaya doubled that lead in the 69th minute, sealing his side's sixth consecutive league win. 
 

LAFC's successful run continued even without Son and Bouanga, who are both on international duty this week. Son cheered LAFC from Korea by sharing an Instagram story on Thursday morning with a caption saying, “Let’s go!!! LAFC.” 
 
Son is expected to return to MLS action after Korea play Brazil on Friday and Paraguay on Oct. 14. LAFC will continue their MLS run with a fixture against Austin FC on Sunday. 
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PIH JU-YOUNG [[email protected]]
