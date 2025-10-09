 Disney raises admission prices for its theme parks during key holidays
Published: 09 Oct. 2025, 09:08
Sleeping Beauty Castle is pictured at dusk at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, U.S., July 24, 2021. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Disney said on Wednesday it will raise prices for certain tickets to its theme parks in the U.S. during key holidays such as the Thanksgiving week and New Year's Eve.
 
Prices for one-day tickets to Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, will exceed the current $199 top price point, beginning with the holidays in 2026, the company said in a statement to Reuters.
 

The starting and high-end price for tickets on sale through October next year will remain unchanged.
 
Out of the seven ticket tiers at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, five will see price hikes of 3 percent or less, the lowest increase in several years. The lowest-priced ticket will remain unchanged at $104.
 
Currently, the cost of entry to Disneyland for the week of Thanksgiving ― from November 24 to November 29 ― as well as for the Christmas and New Year's week is $224, according to its website.
 
"Our commitment to creating magical experiences for everyone remains at the heart of what we do and that will never change," Disney officials said in the statement.

Reuters
