 Korea carefully optimistic on diplomacy as Japan set to confirm 1st female prime minister
Published: 09 Oct. 2025, 12:15
Sanae Takaichi, the newly elected leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), poses in the party leader's office after the LDP leadership election in Tokyo on Oct. 4. [AP/YONHAP]

TOKYO, Japan — Japan's parliament is soon to confirm its first female prime minister and careful optimism is in the air for her practical approach to diplomatic policies regarding Korea.
 
Sanae Takaichi, 64, a former minister for economic security, was elected as the new leader of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) last Saturday. She defeated 44-year-old Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Shinjiro Koizumi in a runoff vote by a wide margin of 185 to 156.
 

Takaichi secured overwhelming support from LDP rank-and-file members and supporters. She is expected to be appointed as Japan’s first female prime minister in an upcoming vote at an extraordinary session of the National Diet later this month.
 
"The result reflects her appeal as the expected successor to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who remains a popular figure due to the success of Abenomics," said Doshisha University professor Toru Yoshida.
 
While Abe is viewed in Korea as a far-right nationalist, in Japan, he is credited with revitalizing the economy through Abenomics and pursuing the pragmatic diplomacy that brought stability to his administration. Abe visited the controversial Yasukuni Shrine in December 2013, one year after his second term began, but refrained from doing so in the following years, a move seen as a gesture toward improving ties with Korea and China.
 
Newly elected leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Sanae Takaichi, center, speaks during a gathering afte the LDP's leadership election in Tokyo Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. The words read ″ Toward the first female prime minister. Selected as the LDP's leader. ″ [AP/YONHAP]

In last year’s party leadership race, Takaichi pledged to visit the shrine “as usual” if she became prime minister. More recently, however, she said she would “make an appropriate decision” on the topic, avoiding a definitive answer. Yoshida suggested that Takaichi may take a similar approach to politics as Giorgia Meloni — Italy's first female prime minister — who was known for her hard-line rhetoric before taking office in 2022 but has since adopted a more moderate stance in foreign and security policy.
 
"It is possible that Takaichi will also refrain from visiting the Yasukuni Shrine and instead focus on stabilizing the alliance between Japan, the United States and Korea," said Yoshida. "It's likely that she will appeal to her conservative supporters through domestic policies."
 
Takaichi is expected to appoint 70-year-old Toshimitsu Motegi as foreign minister. Motegi served in the same role under both the Abe and Kishida administrations from 2019 to 2021. If reappointed, he is likely to focus on strengthening trilateral cooperation between Korea, the United States and Japan.
 
As Japan faces a divided legislature, maintaining unity with the LDP’s coalition partner Komeito will also be key. Komeito’s support base, the Buddhist organization Soka Gakkai, has strong ties with China, making compromise inevitable to keep the coalition intact.
 
Sanae Takaichi, the newly-elected leader of Japan's ruling party, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), attends a press conference after the LDP presidential election in Tokyo Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. [AP/YONHAP]

The Yomiuri Shimbun reported Wednesday that Takaichi is planning to refrain from visiting the Yasukuni Shrine during the autumn festival, which will be held from Oct. 17 to 19.
 
Takaichi supports expansionary fiscal policies, including tax cuts and increased government spending, which has drawn support on social media. Her stance contrasts with that of the country's Finance Ministry, which prioritizes fiscal discipline.
 
However, former Prime Minister Taro Aso, a prominent fiscal hawk who served as finance minister during Abe’s second term, backed Takaichi in the leadership race. On Aso’s recommendation, Takaichi appointed his brother-in-law, 72-year-old Shunichi Suzuki, as LDP secretary general. Suzuki, who previously served as finance minister, is also a strong proponent of fiscal austerity.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY ONUKI TOMOKO [[email protected]]
