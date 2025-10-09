Korean activist transferred to ‘notorious’ Israeli prison as Korean government advocates release
Published: 09 Oct. 2025, 19:51 Updated: 09 Oct. 2025, 22:05
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
A Korean activist and other passengers on a flotilla seized by the Israeli government while approaching Gaza Strip have reportedly been imprisoned in Israel’s Ktzi’ot Prison.
Representatives from civic groups, including the Urgent Action by South Korean Civil Society in Solidarity with Palestine, told Yonhap News Agency that Kim Ah-hyun, the Korean activist detained by Israel, was moved to Ktzi’ot Prison, a detention facility located in the Negev desert southwest of Beersheba.
“This is treating those detained as terrorists,” the Urgent Action by South Korean Civil Society in Solidarity with Palestine told Yonhap.
“Most of the detained were transferred to Ktzi’ot Prison after the Israeli Navy seized the flotilla heading to Gaza on Wednesday,” said a representative of the NGO Adalah. The NGO described the prison as “notorious” for its harsh and abusive conditions.
The Ktzi’ot Prison is known to be a facility typically used to detain Palestinian terrorists.
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, who was deported on Monday after attempting to access Gaza aboard the Global Sumud Fleet (GSF) relief ship, was also reportedly held at this prison.
On Thursday, Korea’s Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jin-a met with Israeli Chargé d'affaires to Seoul Barak Shine and requested Israel's active cooperation in ensuring the safety and prompt release of the Korean national aboard the flotilla.
Shine stated that Israel will cooperate to ensure the swift release of the Korean national through relevant procedures and will make every effort to ensure their safety.
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
