 Korean activist transferred to ‘notorious’ Israeli prison as Korean government advocates release
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Korean activist transferred to ‘notorious’ Israeli prison as Korean government advocates release

Published: 09 Oct. 2025, 19:51 Updated: 09 Oct. 2025, 22:05
Kim Ah-hyun, a Korean activist who was detained by Israel while approaching the Gaza Strip via a flotilla [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Kim Ah-hyun, a Korean activist who was detained by Israel while approaching the Gaza Strip via a flotilla [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
A Korean activist and other passengers on a flotilla seized by the Israeli government while approaching Gaza Strip have reportedly been imprisoned in Israel’s Ktzi’ot Prison.
 
Representatives from civic groups, including the Urgent Action by South Korean Civil Society in Solidarity with Palestine, told Yonhap News Agency that Kim Ah-hyun, the Korean activist detained by Israel, was moved to Ktzi’ot Prison, a detention facility located in the Negev desert southwest of Beersheba.
 

Related Article

 
“This is treating those detained as terrorists,” the Urgent Action by South Korean Civil Society in Solidarity with Palestine told Yonhap.
 
“Most of the detained were transferred to Ktzi’ot Prison after the Israeli Navy seized the flotilla heading to Gaza on Wednesday,” said a representative of the NGO Adalah. The NGO described the prison as “notorious” for its harsh and abusive conditions.
 
The Ktzi’ot Prison is known to be a facility typically used to detain Palestinian terrorists.
 
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, who was deported on Monday after attempting to access Gaza aboard the Global Sumud Fleet (GSF) relief ship, was also reportedly held at this prison.
 
On Thursday, Korea’s Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jin-a met with Israeli Chargé d'affaires to Seoul Barak Shine and requested Israel's active cooperation in ensuring the safety and prompt release of the Korean national aboard the flotilla.
 
Shine stated that Israel will cooperate to ensure the swift release of the Korean national through relevant procedures and will make every effort to ensure their safety.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Israel Gaza activist detained prison

More in World

Korean activist transferred to ‘notorious’ Israeli prison as Korean government advocates release

Trump may have 'ended seven wars,' but Nobel odds remain low, say online betting sites

Family of student who was tortured and killed in Cambodia unable to repatriate body

Israeli embassy says it will return Korean citizen detained from Gaza aid flotilla

Korea carefully optimistic on diplomacy as Japan set to confirm 1st female prime minister

Related Stories

At least 44 people killed in new Israeli strikes against Hamas, Gaza officials say

Israeli forces advance ahead of Trump-Netanyahu Gaza war talks

Korean eyewitnesses detail Israel-Hamas conflict terror

Israeli strikes kill at least 85 in Gaza as Israel allows more aid into Palestinian territory

Netanyahu threatens to resume fighting in Gaza if hostages are not released Saturday
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)