Korea carefully optimistic on diplomacy as Japan set to confirm 1st female prime minister

Israeli embassy says it will return Korean citizen detained from Gaza aid flotilla

Family of student who was tortured and killed in Cambodia unable to repatriate body

Trump may have 'ended seven wars,' but Nobel odds remain low, say online betting sites

Korean activist transferred to ‘notorious’ Israeli prison as Korean government advocates release

Related Stories

Israelis and Palestinians mark 500 days of war in Gaza with more uncertainty

Hamas releases Israeli-American hostage in goodwill gesture toward Trump administration

Trump calls for a deal on the Gaza war as signs of progress emerge

Israel to send delegation to Qatar for Gaza talks despite 'unacceptable' Hamas demands

Netanyahu threatens to resume fighting in Gaza if hostages are not released Saturday