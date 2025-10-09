Trump to get physical exam on Friday, White House says

U.S. President Donald Trump will undergo what the White House described as his "routine yearly checkup" on Friday at Walter Reed Medical Center, six months after he had an extensive physical examination.White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement on Wednesday Trump would travel to the medical facility outside Washington for a meeting and to speak with U.S. troops."While there, President Trump will stop by for his routine yearly checkup," Leavitt said, adding that he may then travel to the Middle East where Israeli, Hamas and American negotiators are working on a Gaza hostage-for-ceasefire deal.Trump, 79, is the oldest person to assume the U.S. presidency. His health is closely watched not only due to his age, but also because of questions about his predecessor Joe Biden's physical decline and fitness for the job while in office.In July, the White House disclosed that Trump was experiencing swelling in his lower legs and bruising on his right hand after photographs showed the president with swollen ankles and makeup covering the affected part of his hand.His physician, Sean Barbabella, said in a letter released by the White House at the time that tests confirmed the leg issue was due to "chronic venous insufficiency," a benign and common condition, especially in people over 70.The doctor said the bruising on Trump's hand was consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and aspirin use, which Trump takes as part of a "standard cardiovascular prevention regimen."Since then, the White House has downplayed concerns about Trump's health without detailing how the leg issue is being treated.In April, Trump, who likes fast food and works long hours, visited Walter Reed for his first physical exam since he took over the presidency in January. Tests showed Trump had a normal heart rhythm and no major health problems, according to official results released by the White House.Reuters