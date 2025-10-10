Kospi breaks 3,600 for first time on semiconductor and biotech gains
Published: 10 Oct. 2025, 10:58
- LIM JEONG-WON
The Kospi surged past 3,600 mark for the first time ever in early trading Friday as Korean markets reopened after the long Chuseok holiday, fueled by a rally in semiconductor and biotech shares following strong momentum from U.S. chipmaker Nvidia.
As of 9:36 a.m. Friday, the Kospi was up 51.58 points, or 1.45 percent, from the previous trading day.
The Korean won opened sharply lower against the U.S. dollar, trading at over 1,420 won, the highest figure in five months.
The financial market opened for the first time since Oct. 2 following the extended Chuseok holiday, which began last Friday.
U.S. stocks finished lower Thursday after recent rallies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.52 percent, and the Nasdaq composite lost 0.08 percent.
In Seoul, semiconductor and drug shares led the early gains.
Samsung Electronics jumped 4.49 percent, and SK hynix vaulted 7.46 percent.
Leading pharmaceutical firms Samsung Biologic and Celltrion advanced 1.19 percent and 0.86 percent, respectively.
Energy firm Doosan Enerbility rose 4.01 percent, and top internet company Naver climbed 5.93 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,420.9 won against the greenback at 9:15 a.m., up 1.26 percent from the previous session's figure of 1,403.2 won.
BY Yonhap,LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
