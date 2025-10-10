Hanwha awards $71 million deal to EOS to supply weapons system for Australian infantry vehicle

Hanwha Aerospace, a leading Korean defense firm, has awarded a $71 million contract to Electro Optic Systems (EOS) Ltd. of Australia to supply remote weapons system (RWS) units for Canberra's next generation infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) program.Under the agreement with Hanwha Defence Australia, a subsidiary of Hanwha Aerospace, EOS will provide enhanced R400 RWS units specifically designed to meet the Australian Army's operational requirements, according to EOS.The systems will be produced at EOS' Canberra facility, supported by a local supply chain of more than 100 Australian companies.The multi-year deal is part of the Australian Defence Force's project to procure 129 AS21 Redback IFVs, Hanwha's advanced combat vehicle platform, according to EOS.The EOS system is already in use by militaries in Australia, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. The company has sold more than 2,500 units globally, with over 700 delivered or contracted for delivery to the Australian Army."This contract is a win for the Australian industry, and we are delighted to be working with Hanwha Defence Australia on this critical project for Army," EOS Chief Executive Officer Andreas Schwer said.Yonhap