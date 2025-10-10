 Hyundai's Xcient named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2025
Hyundai's Xcient named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2025

Published: 10 Oct. 2025, 13:56
Hyundai Motor’s Xcient hydrogen truck [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

Hyundai Motor's Xcient hydrogen truck has been named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2025, the Korean carmaker said on Friday. 
 
The 8-ton truck has been recognized for using the world's first mass-produced hydrogen-powered platform, and was developed with PlusAI, an autonomous driving technology company based in California. PlusAI is known for creating the SuperDrive Level 4 self-driving system, which enables cars to drive themselves without any human intervention. 
 

For over two decades, TIME has published its annual Best Inventions list, spotlighting 300 innovations, or products, services and software that shape how people live, work and play, across categories like sustainability, robotics, accessibility and health. Inventions are evaluated based on originality, effectiveness, ambition and impact.
 
Equipped with a 350-kilowatt high-efficiency motor, a 180-kilowatt fuel cell stack and a 72-kilowatt-hour high-voltage battery, the Xcient truck has been deployed in 10 countries — including Korea, the United States, Switzerland, Germany, New Zealand and Israel — since its global launch in 2020, with a cumulative mileage of nearly 10 million miles worldwide. 
 
It's also engaged in California's NorCAL ZERO project, which focuses on bringing zero-emission freight transportation to California's San Francisco Bay Area and Central Valley.
 
“This recognition by TIME is a testament to the power of innovation and collaboration,” said Park Chul-youn, the senior vice president and head of the global commercial vehicle business division at Hyundai Motor. “At Hyundai, we aim to contribute to building a sustainable and safe freight ecosystem through hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles. We deeply value our partnership with PlusAI, which has been instrumental in realizing this shared vision.”
 
 

BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
