Hyundai's autonomous hydrogen truck named one of best inventions in 2025 by TIME

Hyundai Motor said Friday its autonomous hydrogen-powered truck, developed in partnership with the U.S.-based autonomous driving firm PlusAI, has been named by TIME Magazine as one of the best inventions of 2025.Hyundai's Xcient Fuel Cell Class 8 heavy-duty truck, integrated with PlusAI's Level 4 autonomous driving system, has been included on TIME's annual best inventions list, which highlights innovative technologies and products that are expected to reshape industries and daily life.The truck is based on Hyundai's Xcient Fuel Cell platform, the world's first mass-produced, hydrogen-powered, heavy-duty truck. It is equipped with PlusAI's SuperDrive virtual driver, enabling Level 4 autonomous driving and zero tailpipe emissions.The combination is designed to offer a sustainable, efficient solution for long-haul freight transportation, Hyundai said."This recognition by TIME is a testament to the power of innovation and collaboration," said Park Chul-youn, senior vice president and head of Hyundai Motor's global commercial vehicle division. "We deeply value our partnership with PlusAI, which has been instrumental in realizing this shared vision."Yonhap