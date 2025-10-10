New smartphone race unfolds as Motorola, Apple set to enter the foldable market
Published: 10 Oct. 2025, 16:11 Updated: 10 Oct. 2025, 16:59
Samsung Electronics is preparing to unveil its first “Tri-fold” smartphone later this month, but it faces mounting pressure from both ends of the market: a resurgent Motorola and an incoming Apple foldable.
Motorola — now owned by China’s Lenovo — has made a flashy return with ultra-low-cost foldables, while Apple is expected to enter the foldable race next year. The familiar dynamic of low-cost Chinese challengers and Apple’s premium dominance is now unfolding in the foldable market.
Motorola shakes up the foldable phone market
Motorola, once a leader in the pre-smartphone market, lost its footing during the transition to smartphones and was eventually sold to Google in 2011 and then to Lenovo in 2014. Although its global smartphone market share remains in the single digits, its foldable phone strategy is rewriting the game.
Motorola’s share of the global foldable phone market surged 14 percentage points year-on-year to 28 percent in the second quarter of 2025, overtaking Samsung, whose share fell from 21 percent to 9 percent, putting it in third place, according to market research firm Counterpoint Research.
Motorola’s success has been particularly strong in the United States. With Huawei — the global leader in foldables at 45 percent — effectively banned from the U.S. market due to export restrictions, Motorola and Samsung have emerged as the two main players. Motorola has aggressively captured market share by offering dramatically cheaper models.
The Motorola Razr 50, sold in North America as the Razr 2024, launched last fall at $699, was 36 percent cheaper than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip6, which debuted at $1,099.
“The $699 Razr played a major role in expanding Motorola’s presence in the U.S. foldable market,” said Maurice Klaehne, a senior analyst at Counterpoint Research.
Foldables, which accounted for 10 percent of the smartphone market last year, are expected to reach 20 percent this year.
Motorola’s low pricing is made possible by cost-cutting measures. Instead of a high-performance Qualcomm chip like the one in Samsung’s Z Flip6, Motorola uses a lower-tier MediaTek processor.
Its devices also feature 8 gigabytes of RAM — compared to the Flip6’s 12 — and displays from Chinese suppliers such as CSOT, which are 20 to 30 percent cheaper than Samsung Display’s panels.
What Motorola lacks in performance, it makes up for in eye-catching design. The company introduced a full external display that wraps around the camera module — a feature Samsung only added to its Z Flip7 a year later.
Motorola has also diversified its product lineup with three tiers: base at $699, Plus at $999 and Ultra at $1,299. Its Razr 60 Ultra recently tied with the Galaxy Z Fold7 for first place in a product evaluation by major European consumer organizations in the United Kingdom, Italy, Portugal and Belgium.
Samsung’s answer: Brand trust and technical edge
In response, Samsung has launched the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE, a more affordable model, to implement a two-track strategy targeting both premium and budget buyers. Later this month, the company will debut a prototype of its tri-fold phone, signaling its commitment to leading in foldable technology.
The device will be showcased during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju, which gathers world leaders, and could be officially released as early as next month.
Apple’s foldable phone, expected in the second half of 2026, will further intensify competition. The company is reportedly working on a book-style design similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series.
“Samsung’s Galaxy A series may be slightly more expensive than Chinese budget smartphones, but it still commands significant global market share thanks to the brand’s reputation,” said one industry source. “This brand trust could also help Samsung compete in the value foldable segment.”
In the premium market, technical leadership will be key in countering Apple’s entry.
“Samsung must capitalize on its edge in foldable technology, as seen with the ultra-slim design of the Z Fold7, which was a hit in the U.S.,” said Lee Joo-hyung, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities. “Delivering a more refined and advanced product before Apple arrives will be critical.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY LEE GA-RAM
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
