SK Group to hold 2 big events this fall to lead AI discussion

SK Group said on Friday it will hold two large-scale artificial intelligence (AI) events starting this month in a bid to lead global discussions on future growth engines in the AI-driven era.The conglomerate will host the Future Tech Forum on Oct. 28 as part of the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in Gyeongju, South Korea's southeastern city.Under the theme “National AI Ecosystem,” the forum will serve as a platform to discuss AI strategies and cooperation at the national level, extending beyond individual companies, the group said.Leading AI experts and government officials from home and abroad will attend the forum, including SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Naver CEO Choi Soo-yeon and Senior Presidential Secretary for AI Ha Jung-woo.Kim Kyoung-hoon, the new head of OpenAI Korea, and Matt Garman, the CEO of Amazon Web Services, are also among the participants.On the same day, SK Group will also unveil its AI data center solutions, integrating technologies from its key affiliates, such as SK hynix, SK Telecom and SK Enmove.Later, on Nov. 3-4, the SK AI Summit 2025 will take place in Seoul.Held under the motto “AI Now and Next,” the annual event will review SK Group's AI developments and share its future strategies.It will bring together officials and developers from startups, academia and global companies to discuss AI applications in services, energy, data management and semiconductors, as well as strategies for international collaboration.“We will use the APEC event as an opportunity to share our national AI ecosystem strategy with the world and showcase the value-creating AI ecosystem we have built across all sectors, from semiconductors to energy and services,” a SK Group official said.Yonhap