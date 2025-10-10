U.S. unlikely to impose tariffs on generic drugs, easing concerns of Korean pharma companies
The Donald Trump administration is unlikely to impose tariffs on generic drugs as part of its broader trade measures targeting pharmaceuticals, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Wednesday, citing U.S. officials.
The move could ease concerns for Korean drugmakers, which count the United States as their largest export market for pharmaceuticals.
White House Spokesperson Kush Desai said the administration “is not actively discussing imposing Section 232 tariffs against generic pharmaceuticals.”
The U.S. Department of Commerce, which oversees tariff investigations, also said the ongoing inquiry is not expected to lead to tariffs on generic drugs. However, the WSJ noted the decision has not been finalized and could change.
Trump announced on Sept. 25 that the United States would impose a 100 percent tariff starting this month on brand-name and patented drugs produced by pharmaceutical companies that do not manufacture in the country.
Generic drugs are copies of brand-name medications whose patents have expired. They account for about 90 percent of all drugs used by U.S. consumers, but most are imported.
Analysts say the Trump administration’s decision to exclude generics from the tariffs reflects concerns about potential price increases and supply disruptions.
Even so, the administration is reportedly considering measures to attract generic drug manufacturing to the United States including subsidies and low-interest loans.
Korea exported $1.49 billion worth of pharmaceuticals to the United States last year, accounting for about 1.1 percent of its total exports to the country, which reached $127.8 billion. The United States is Korea's largest export destination for pharmaceuticals, making up 18.8 percent of the nation’s total drug exports.
